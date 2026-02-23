King Harris Disrespects 50 Cent's Late Mother In Wild Rant

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - MARCH 27: King Harris and T.I. attend OMG Girlz "Make A Scene" Single Release &amp; Video Viewing Party at Trap City Cafe on March 27, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia.
50 Cent has been at odds with T.I. in recent days and now the rapper's son, King Harris, is getting in on the action.

King Harris blasted 50 Cent on social media, over the weekend, after the rapper trolled his mother, Tiny, by sharing an unflattering picture of her on Instagram. In response, Harris brought up 50's late mother, Sabrina Jackson, in a lengthy video rant.

"B*tch ass n***a wanna say something about my mama, your mama dead as f*ck n***a. Your mama dead as f*ck, go dig her up. Go dig her up. F*ck. Post a picture of your motherf*cking mama n***a, she dead n***a,” he said. “Pay respect, n***a. Stop f*cking playing with my mama n***a. N***a ain't playing like that, n***a ain't going like that n***a. How y'all b*tch ass n***a raised, I'm not raised like that. I don't go, I'm not going about my mama n***a.”

He continued: "N***a postin' my mama like your mama ain't dead as f*ck. Go put some flowers on that b*tch grave, n***a. Man, n***a, n***a, posting my mama, my mama a motherf*cking legend. Your mama a motherf*cking... n***a. Stop, man,” he added. “Don't never think you can get on this motherf*cking level and you can compete with us, n***a. We on a whole different ballgame, n***a. We got a whole different type of level of respect around here, n***a. You get on that, do that b*tch-ass sh*t, n***a. You a h*e-ass n***a, n***a. I would say that sh*t to your face, n***a.”

From there, King Harris took to his Instagram Story, where he shared a picture of a headstone and wrote: "This where yo mama at!” He also shared a picture of a headstone featuring the name, Sabrina Jackson, and added: "F*CK YO BIT*H A$$ and dig up yo mama."

Why Are 50 Cent & T.I. Beefing?

50 Cent and T.I. have been trading shots on social media after a potential Verzuz match between them fell through. Appearing on a recent episode of Million Dollaz Worth of Game, T.I. blamed 50 for the debacle and remarked that he lost respect for him. In response, 50 Cent has been trolling him on social media in various posts.

