Josh Giddey's Stats Continue To Tank Amid Livvy Cook Investigation

Josh Giddey continues to struggle on the court as more and more attention is drawn to his reported relationship with an alleged minor. Giddey managed just eight points in a nine-point loss to the Rockets on Wednesday night. Furthermore, he shot just 3-for-11, marking his second consecutive game where he failed to make at least five shots. Giddey was also booed consistently by Rockets fans, a common occurrence ever since the allegations about Giddey emerged.

Furthermore, Giddey is now the subject of both a police and NBA investigation into the allegations. However, police in Newport Beach, California have reported that Livvy Cook, the alleged minor Giddey reportedly had sex with, is not currently cooperating with their investigation. Additionally, it was reported over the weekend that Cook and her family had retained high-powered lawyer Gloria Allred. Allred is known for her work representing women in sexual assault cases against male celebrities. Allred has refused to comment on the case, other than to confirm that she has been retained by Cook's family.

Josh Giddey Reportedly Broke Up With Livvy Cook Over Her Age

Furthermore, there are unsubstantiated reports, first stemming from the Daily Mail, that appear to address some of the lingering questions about Giddey and Cook's purported relationship. The Mail reportedly acquired video footage from the night that Giddey and Cook met while clubbing. The video was reportedly shot two years ago. Furthermore, the Mail reported that sources had told them that Cook had told Giddey she was 19 at the time of their encounter. Additionally, Giddey reportedly dropped Cook the following day after he learned she was not 18.

Giddey has said very little about the allegations since they broke. "I understand the question obviously. I understand that you need to ask the question, but there’s no further comment right now," Giddey told reporters a few days after the allegations broke on social media. This remains a developing story and we'll have any updates as and when they emerge.

