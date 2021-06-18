thunder
- SportsJosh Giddey's Stats Continue To Tank Amid Livvy Cook InvestigationGiddey had just eight points against the Rockets and made just three shots.By Ben Mock
- SportsJosh Giddey Allegations Being Investigated By The NBAThe league has now gotten involved in the disturbing claims made about the Thunder's Australian star.By Ben Mock
- SneakersAir Jordan 4 "Thunder" Release DetailsThis Air Jordan 4 is an immediate hit.By Alexander Cole
- SneakersAir Jordan 4 "Thunder" Gets Critical Release UpdateThe Air Jordan 4 "Thunder" could be dropping imminently.By Alexander Cole
- SportsTwitter loses it at Thunder-Pelicans Play-In MatchupThe Thunder and Pelicans faced off in a wild Play-In game in New Orleans.By Ben Mock
- SneakersAir Jordan 4 "Thunder" Release Date ConfirmedThe Air Jordan 4 "Thunder" is back.By Alexander Cole
- SneakersAir Jordan 4 "Thunder" Rumored Release Date RevealedThis incredible Air Jordan 4 returns next year.By Alexander Cole
- SneakersAir Jordan 4 "Thunder" Set To Return Next Year: DetailsA popular Air Jordan 4 could be on the way back.By Alexander Cole
- SportsChet Holmgren & The Thunder Get Horrible News Ahead Of Rookie SeasonChet Holmgren's injury was exactly what the Thunder were fearing the most.By Alexander Cole
- SportsChet Holmgren Draws Comparisons To KD After Summer League DebutChet Holmgren made quite the impression last night.By Alexander Cole
- SportsKemba Walker Loses $20 Million In Thunder Buyout: DetailsKemba Walker lost out on some cash.By Alexander Cole
- SportsKemba Walker To Sign With New York Knicks After Thunder Buyout: ReportAfter a buyout from the Thunder, Kemba Walker is joining the New York Knicks.By Kevin Goddard
- SportsThunder Looking To Trade Kemba Walker: ReportKemba Walker still has a lot of money left on his deal.By Alexander Cole
- SportsKemba Walker Could Be Traded Again Soon: ReportThe Oklahoma City Thunder are all about their draft picks.By Alexander Cole
- SportsCeltics & Thunder Complete Major Trade: ReportKemba Walker has reportedly been traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder.By Alex Zidel