Kai Cenat’s MrBeast Stream Ends In Explosion After Friend Sets Off Fireworks Indoors

Independence Day started early for Kai Cenat.

Kai Cenat recently teamed up with MrBeast for a stream, but unfortunately, it only lasted a little over 30 minutes. Early on, the 22-year-old internet personality showed off a massive pile of fireworks in honor of Independence Day. AMP Davis eventually showed up with a large box labeled "professional use only," which is where the issues began.

"Jimmy, you know where I spent the last year?" he asked MrBeast. "Not at the AMP House. I lived at my mom's house, I rented a hotel, I got a condo in the city of Atlanta—all 'cause of last July 4th." He then warned MrBeast, as Cenat pleaded for him not to set off the fireworks. "This is not even f*cking safe, dumba**. Don't do it. Tomorrow, tomorrow!" he said. "Hey, I'm gonna be honest with you MrBeast, if you don't leave, you gonna get blown up," Davis declared.

Kai Cenat Celebrates Independence Day With A Bang

Unsurprisingly, MrBeast got out of there, as Cenat tried to get Davis not to light the fuse. He did it anyway, prompting both of them to run out of the room. "What the f*ck? Why would you do that?" Cenat could be heard shouting amid the explosion. As clips of the chaos began to make their rounds online, fans began to speculate that this wasn't Cenat's real filming space, but a set constructed specifically for this stream. At the time of writing, this remains unclear, though Cenat seemed irritated in a Tweet shared after the wild moment.