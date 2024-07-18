Kai Cenat FaceTimes A$AP Rocky On Twitch Stream

The New Yorkers met for the first time.

Kai Cenat FaceTimed A$AP Rocky after meeting up with fellow A$AP Mob member Illz. Cenat was live on his Twitch stream when he ran into A$AP Illz, which quickly turned into Cenat on the phone with Rocky. The New York City natives exchanged pleasantries, as they had never met to that point, before hanging up the phone.

Cenat has been on live stream with some of the most popular names in entertainment. He recently collaborated with Kevin Hart, which went viral for several moments over the several hours they spent together. He spoke with LeBron James on FaceTime on that stream as well. The two of them met in real life during Team USA's practice in Las Vegas. Neither party has ruled out the possibility of James appearing on Cenat's channel. Although, it will probably have to wait a while as Team USA is in France for the Olympics.

Kai Cenat & A$AP Rocky Facetimed Each Other

Kai Cenat has had another banner year as a titan of Twitch. He recently went viral for a stunt he and popular YouTube creator MrBeast pulled off. On the Fourth of July, a replica of Cenat's room went up in flames after fellow YouTuber ImDavisss lit fireworks in it. The video went viral, but Cenat and MrBeast, real name James Donaldson, had to explain that they did not really burn down Cenat's actual room. Cenat has also become a prominent Elden Ring player. His livestream of him playing the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC pack lasted 166 hours and reportedly netted him over $400 thousand.