Kai Cenat Has High Praise For Kevin Hart After Their Epic Stream

For his most recent Twitch collaboration, comedian and actor Kevin Hart joined Kai Cenat. The two caused a riot of laughter as they discussed streaming culture, played games together, and explored other topics. Kai Cenat is continuing his streak of success and attracting a lot of attention once more because of his recent collaborative stream with the incredibly popular Kevin Hart. The pair danced, joked, and partied the night away on a very long stream that had several viral moments. Now Cenat has given Kevin Hart some major props, as the streamer has recently gushed over the comedian on his latest live stream.

Kai spoke very highly of Kevin Hart after their streaming experience together. Not only did they have a wild time, Kai Cenat says that off camera Kevin Hart impressed him the most. The two appeared to be having a fantastic time making stuff together during the entire live. It was an exciting event, and the audience was obviously enthralled with the way the two interacted. Kevin Hart seemed to take his "unc" status seriously, leaving a positive mark on the young streamer.

Kai Cenat Speaks On Experience With Kevin Hart

Kai Cenat spoke on what Kevin Hart was like on and off the stream. He started off by saying Kevin was so wild that he wanted to end the stream by eating the viral extremely hot chip. He also said that while Hart was effortlessly funny, he would joke around, but he would also turn serious in a second and drop some serious gems. Cenat said Hart texted him the next day, saying how much of a blast he had done it and showing love to Cenat's audience for the support. Overall, the experience seems to have been a good one for both parties.

Kai Cenat and Kevin Hart turned up to Nicki Minaj during the stream. The pair shared some laughs, roasting each other. Cenat hilariously gifted Kevin Hart a step stool. Hart returned the favor by roasting Kai Cenat for his awkward interaction with the South African popstar Tyla. All in all, fans would like to see the duo link up again. Fans are wondering who the next big-time guest Kai Cenat will bring out for his next big stream.

