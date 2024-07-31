Kai Cenat Admits His Cameraman Texted A Minor In Emotional Video: Watch

The streamer was shaken by what he found.

Kai Cenat was just as shocked as the rest of the internet on July 30. The Twitch streamer discovered that his cameraman, ChrisV, had texted an underage girl back in 2021. The girl in question shared the texts and the cameraman's career was effectively ended. Kai Cenat then hopped on a stream to address the controversy, and assure fans that he does not tolerate ChrisV's behavior in any way. He did, however, get visibly shaken when detailing how disappointed he was.

Kai Cenat told his viewers that he reached out to the aforementioned girl to confirm that the messages were real. "It's confirmed," he stated. "And I'm just sick and tired of having to do sh*t like this." He then went on to voice frustration over his co-worker's lack of scruples with regards to messaging an underage teen. "I don't know how people are not just seeing an age or something and just stopping," Cenat stated. "It's some messages that look f*cking crazy, bro." Eventually, the streamer started to get emotional. "The sh*t f*cked me up the whole day," he admitted. "It's like n**ga, what the f*ck are you doing?"

Kai Cenat Fired His Cameraman Upon Learning The Truth

Kai Cenat stopped his rant to compose himself. He wiped tears away from his eyes and acknowledged that he was letting his feelings get the best of him. "Over here crying and sh*t," he mumbled. Cenat then revealed that ChrisV was part of his original team of friends. A lot of his resentment, beyond the obvious moral shortcomings, however, stemmed from the fact that he now has to cut someone out who helped him get started. "This is the most real you're gonna get me," Cenat admitted to his viewers. "I don't like this sh*t, I don't condone this sh*t."