Kai Cenat Explains His Viral Reaction To Hearing Drake On Lil Yachty's Collaboration

Kai Cenat says Drake's appearance on the song was a surprise to him.

Kai Cenat recently reflected on his premiere of Lil Yachty and Drake's unreleased collaboration, "Super Soak," during which he was elated about Drake's verse as soon as the Toronto rapper began performing. Speaking about the drama surrounding his reaction, Cenat explained that he didn't know Drake was featured on the track beforehand.

"The clip doesn't explain the full story so dumbass idiots see sh*t and run with it," he began. "So, when Yachty sent me the track with him and Drake on it, they was coming at Drake and saying that he sent me it to play it. Then on top of that, they was on my ass for the way I was reacting because I was yelling because I didn't know that Drake was on the track. Word to my mother, Yachty sent it to me live. I asked him live, 'Can I leak the whole thing?' He said, 'Yeah, f*ck it.' I played it. I didn't even know Drake was on the track. You know what I could've did with that? I could've took the unreleased and ran up a million with that motherf*cker bro. That's why I reacted the way I did."

Drake & Lil Yachty Attend 21 Savage's Freaknik22: The Sequel

ATLANTA, GA - OCTOBER 22: Drake and Lil Yachty attend 21 Savage's Freaknik22: The Sequel at Underground Atlanta on October 22, 2022, in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/ GettyImages)

When DJ Akademiks posted the explanation on Instagram, fans of Drake accused the haters of being Kendrick Lamar fans. "Cant believe all these grown men love kendrick so much they think the people they watch gotta have the same opinions as them," one user wrote. Another countered: "Drake stans still bringing up Kendrick when this post has nothing to do with him ……. I'm starting to think that loss caused some of yall to have mental issues." One more fan commented: "This got nothing to do with Kenny. It’s how he was hyping the song like he liked it so much first listen dancing and sh*t lol. It’s ok to do promo. Homie was just doing to much for it to be ANYBODY song."

