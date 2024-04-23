Kanye West Calls Kai Cenat An Industry Plant: "He's On The Wrong Side"

Kanye West is not happy. The controversial rapper went absolutely nuclear during his recent appearance on The Download podcast. He premiered a remix of the diss track "Like That," vowed to help bring about the "elimination of Drake," and dismissed J. Cole outright. In the midst of these inflammatory statements, West found time to address hip-hop streamer Kai Cenat. He claimed Cenat was a textbook example of an "industry plant," and someone who peddled lies in order to profit from artists. "[Kai] is on the wrong side of the future," he asserted.

Kanye West did not appreciate the fact that Cenat posted negative things about his Yeezy fashion line on social media. "If you posting something negative you just on the wrong side of the future," he explained. "We out here, stepping away from Adidas. The sh*t that Kai sent, that's some industry plant sh*t." West was asked by the Download host whether he actually thought Cenat was a plant, and he doubled down. "Of course!," he exclaimed. "That exact genre is the most industry plant. It's about like, influence and mind control."

Read More: Kanye West Wants To Have A Threesome With Michelle Obama: "Got To F**k The President's Wife"

Kanye West Criticized Cenat For Spreading Negativity

The thing that really angered West, however, was when Cenat made reference to West's daughter North during a stream. "Then he's gonna mention my daughter's name," the rapper noted. "Don't mention my daughter's name and then you dissing what's paying their $200,000 a month child support. That don't make God happy." Kanye West's comments on Kai Cenat shouldn't come as a surprise to fans, given the tension between them in recent weeks. The latter criticized West's clothing line during a stream, and the rapper sent him an Instagram DM. Cenat shared the DM with fans, which led to him getting on the phone with West's manager, John Monopoly.

It's ironic that Kanye West is criticizing Cenat for negativity during an interview in which he's blatantly attacking other people. West has a long track record of not practicing what he preaches, however, so it's par for the course. The rapper also confirmed that he'll be releasing Vultures 2, his second collaboration album with Ty Dolla $ign, on May 3. It was originally supposed to drop in March, but was delayed by a few months because West was "still in the lab" making changes.

Read More: Childish Gambino Sends Fans Into A Frenzy With Electric Kanye West Teaser