Kanye West Heats Rap's Civil War Up... Or Does He? Fans React To "Like That" Remix

Kanye West's "Like That" remix has added another explosive layer to the 20v1 between Kendrick Lamar, some company, and Drake. Of course, fans went absolutely wild with reactions to all this online, with some praising Ye for his verse and for his shots at Cole and Drake and others not being so impressed. Here are some opposing examples to set the stage a little bit. One common sentiment can be summed up with this tweet: "One thing ‘bout Kanye… he’s gonna insert himself in a situation that doesn’t involve him," a fan wrote. Another took a different stance: "Hate all y’all want! Ye is a monster! This diss was fire!!!"

However, many of the positive reactions to this whole situation center around Ye's involvement in the first place, and less so about the bar work or the shots themselves. For those unaware, Kanye West took aim at Drake's UMG deal, and said that playing J. Cole... well, let's just say he isn't playing his music for his wife Bianca Censori anytime soon. While some people thought these were valid shots, others took issue with this particular bar: "I can't even think of a Drake line." This is because of the Toronto superstar and the Chicago creative's history of working together in the past, and how the former wrote the chorus of "Yikes" for the latter without receiving any credit.

Kanye West's "Like That" Remix: Listen

In addition, many folks thought that this was just a poor-quality or straight-up bad move for Kanye West in the long run, ultimately proving Drake's point about everyone having to unite to beat him. Still, there's one person who is notably absent from many of these discussions, and the one that really ignited this in the first place: Kendrick Lamar. No one really knows the dynamics of how "Like That" came about in the first place, but he's kept quiet in the overwhelming aftermath of it. K.Dot's silence might indicate he's working on a bomb, it could threaten his place on the throne, or it's proof that he's the only one who really has the confidence and security to ignore the game's uproar over one effective verse... again. Your call. On that note, check out some "Like That" remix reactions down below.

Fan Reactions To Ye Planting His Flag On The Battlefield

Furthermore, we want to know what you think of this version and of everything else going on with this beef. Do you think The Boy will keep the same mocking troll tone that he's utilized ever since "Push Ups"? Only time will tell, but we've all got a shot at manifesting the truth with our predictions. For more news and the latest updates on Kanye West and hip-hop's current civil war, check back in with HNHH.

