Kai Cenat Is Upset That Drake Keeps Saying His Name Wrong

Cenat wants to make sure people get it right going forward.

Kai Cenat is one of the biggest names in all of live-streamed entertainment. But it's his very name that is apparently tripping people up. During a recent conversation, he was asked about people pronouncing his name wrong and gave an enthusiastic response. Clearly the mistakes bother him as he explained the incorrect was people pronounce the a in Cenat. In particular, there's one person whose mistake bothers him the most, Drake.

It's not hard to see why he would be hung up on Drake mispronouncing his name given how many people are paying attention every time Drake talks. It's unclear if the interview comments are intended to eventually get Drake to say it right or just more joking excitement from Kai. The two interviewers in the clip seem to be in on the joke as they parlay it directly into a full conversation about the rapper. In particular, they touch on his recent beef with Kendrick Lamar. Though they're more concerned with who has more aura between the two rappers. Check out the interview clip where they discuss Drake below.

Kai Cenat Clarifies The Pronunciation Of His Name

Fans and members of the rap media are still picking up the pieces from Drake and Kendrick Lamar's beef. The diss tracks came in such rapid fire succession that fans could hardly break them down before a new one arrived. The one song that seems to be sticking with people more than any other is Kendrick's Not Like Us. The track has broken numerous Spotify records already for how fast its racking up streams. It also broke records for how many streams it generated in its first 24 hours. The track also made a splash on the Hot 100 where it still sits in the top 5 after 3 weeks on the chart.

What do you think of Kai Cenat joking about how Drake pronounces his name wrong? Do you think the clip will eventually make its way to the "Rich Baby Daddy" rapper and change the way he says Cenat? Let us know in the comment section below.

