DJ Akademiks Theorizes Drake's Latest Songs Are Being Hate Botted, Points Out Like/Dislike Ratio

DJ Akademiks pointed out an "abnormal" like-to-dislike ratio on Drake's latest songs on YouTube in a post on Twitter, on Sunday. He says people are either hating on Drake like never before or someone has been hate-botting his releases. He used Drake's Kendrick Lamar diss tracks, "Family Matters," and "The Heart Part 6," as well as his Sexyy Red collaboration, "U My Everything," as examples to show the disparity.

"Either n****s hating on Drake or n****s hate botting his latest releases," Akademiks wrote in the post. "His last 2 releases has more dislikes than likes on YouTube. The Heart part 6 and his newest feature on Sexyy redd song. And family matters has over 400k dislikes on YouTube. Very abnormal." Fans were more skeptical in the comments section of his post. "N****s can’t just not dislike a song?" one user asked. Another wrote: "Or the sh*t wasn’t good? Family Matters is good. Heart Part 6 is so bad it’s almost funny. That Sexyy Redd song is ass outside of Drake’s verse so no sh*t it has mad dislikes."

Drake Performs During "Lil Baby & Friends Birthday Celebration Concert"

ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 9: Rapper Drake performs onstage during "Lil Baby & Friends Birthday Celebration Concert" at State Farm Arena on December 9, 2022, in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

For the Sexyy Red collaboration, Drake raps over Metro Boomin's “BBL Drizzy,” diss instrumental. He flips the concept of the song by rapping: “BBL Drizzy, they want a new body, they ask me for it.” As for "The Heart Part 6," he used the track to claim he set Kendrick Lamar up with false information amid their feud and made several disses against him. The title is a reference to Lamar's "The Heart" series of songs.

DJ Akademiks Points Out Like/Dislike Ratio On Drake's Videos

