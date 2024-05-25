DJ Akademiks Blasts Biased Drake & Kendrick Lamar Fans, Sends NBA YoungBoy His Prayers

Lil Baby &amp; Friends Birthday Celebration Concert
ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 9: Rapper Drake performs onstage during "Lil Baby &amp; Friends Birthday Celebration Concert" at State Farm Arena on December 9, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage/Getty Images)

DJ Akademiks went on a bit of a Twitter rant on Saturday, and ended up downplaying two crucial recent beefs in his career.

DJ Akademiks has witnessed and been a part of many beefs during his media career, but there are a couple of recent examples that really stand out. For the first category, his involvement and coverage concerning the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef was a pretty big element of the whole battle. Moreover, the streamer not only appeared as a sample guest on Drizzy's "Push Ups" diss, but was also his main mouthpiece for new releases, updates, etc. On the other hand, we have a beef of his own with NBA YoungBoy. During a Twitter rant on Saturday (May 25), Ak ended up downplaying both of these feuds for two different reasons.

First, DJ Akademiks blasted biased Drake and Kendrick Lamar fans who can't enjoy both of their disses, likely a result of OVO fans being mad at him quoting "Not Like Us" in a tweet despite his fandom for The Boy. "Fans swear this Drake Kendrick issue is like gang banging," he wrote. "U a lame a** fan if u can’t like 'Not Like Us,' 'Push Ups' 'Euphoria' and 'Family Matters' all at the same time. Them rappers made 10s of millions wit their beef .. don’t be that invested it ain’t that serious."

DJ Akademiks' Message For Kendrick Lamar & Drake Stans

As for his personal beef with NBA YoungBoy, DJ Akademiks chose to eschew it in favor of advocating for the Baton Rouge rapper to overcome his legal struggles and for the justice system to change their ways. "My prayers are with NBA Youngboy…" he expressed. "I went to grave digger mountain .. I sat with him talked with him .. argued with him .. this an artist and a man who been u unfairly isolated tortured and made out as an evil person he isn’t that. How Yalll got a case against him and he gotta live in a room for YEARS w/o resolution . He already beat 1 federal case."

Ak Reaches Out To NBA YoungBoy

Meanwhile, DJ Akademiks has some other pretty big fish to fry, including a sexual assault and defamation lawsuit against him. Whether or not he overcomes this hurdle or faces accountability for it (if true, as they are just allegations) is still unknown. Either way, we can all take something away from this tweeting session, including some high praise for A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie's new album. Beef is secondary to life, and folks can always resolve their differences in the name of something greater.

