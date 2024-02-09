Kai Cenat Announces Nike Partnership

Kai Cenat has announced that he has officially reached a partnership with Nike. "I would like to announce that we are officially a part of the Nike family. This has been a long time waiting," Cenat said on stream. He becomes the first streamer to sign a deal with the sporting giant. However, the specifics of the deal were not made public, though Nike did confirm the partnership to several outlets. Furthermore, the news likely reveals which brand Cenat will be wearing for the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game next week.

Additionally, Cenat revealed he has "big plans" for a collaboration involving Nike during an upcoming "IRL" stream in Las Vegas. Cenat is headed to Sin City after being personally invited to the Super Bowl by Usher. However, hopefully, Cenat's IRL stream will be less controversial than the one that caused a small riot in New York City last year.

Kai Cenat Gets Heated With Joe Budden

However, it's not been all good news and positive vibes for Cenat this week. Cenat had some choice words after Joe Budden used him as an example of "young streaming n-ggas" while discussing the Grammys. "What we have here is a case of old n-gga syndrome. Stop talking about streaming n-ggas like we some lil’ n-ggas, bro. I could buy you, my n-gga. Do you understand that? I could pull up like 20 clips of you doubting every 2016 [XXL] Freshman, and look at them boys right now. You got one hit, Joe! ‘Pump it up!’ No offense to your career and shit like that, but come on, bro!” Cenat screamed on his stream.

Adin Ross, a close friend and ally of Cenat, also called out Budden on his own stream. “Joe Budden, every time I see you or a clip of you, it’s just on some hating shit. I’ma be honest, bro, I don’t know what you do. I can’t even name one Joe Budden song, respectfully. You’re one of these old asses who hates. Why can’t you be more like Rick Ross or Snoop Dogg, the OGs that are cool as fuck and show flowers to the young motherf-ckers? You have no room to talk, no room to speak. Me and Kai are 10 times richer than you will ever be, old man. We are more humble than you and we are nicer than you," Ross said.

