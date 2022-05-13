nike deal
- SneakersKai Cenat Announces Nike PartnershipCenat is the first streamer to sign with the brand.By Ben Mock
- SportsPaige Bueckers Signs Multi-Year Deal With NikeThe deal is expected to follow Bueckers into the pros in 2024.By Ben Mock
- SportsKyrie Irving's Nike Deal Gets Sobering Update From Phil KnightPhil Knight had a lot to say about the Kyrie situation.By Alexander Cole
- Pop CultureKyrie Irving Given List Of Demands To Play With NetsIn order to return to the Nets, Kyrie will have to condemn the film he promoted, donate $500K, and more.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SportsLeBron James Reacts To Bronny's Nike DealBronny is already making a splash on the endorsement front.By Alexander Cole
- SportsKyrie Irving's Nike Deal Reportedly Won't Be RenewedSources claim Nike and Kyrie won't work together past 2023.By Alexander Cole