Paige Bueckers Signs Multi-Year Deal With Nike

UConn star Paige Bueckers has inked a multi-year partnership with Nike. Bueckers was one of the hottest prospects in college basketball, winning National Player of the Year as a freshman in the 2020/21 season. However, injuries have derailed her promising career. She missed most of her sophomore year and all of her junior year. While she is still expected to be a top draft pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft, the 2023/24 collegiate campaign is make-or-break for Bueckers. Most experts have Bueckers as the #3 prospect in the 2024 WNBA Draft behind Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese.

"I am blessed and honored to announce my partnership with Nike," Bueckers said in a statement. "Joining the Nike family is a childhood dream come true. I can't wait to see what we accomplish together on and off the court." Furthermore, According to Nike, her contract could stay with her if she chooses to go pro. Earlier this year, Nike partnered with former first-overall pick Sabrina Ionescu to produce the WNBA's 12th signature shoe. Additional details of Bueckers' deal with Nike were not made available.

Bueckers Ready For Comeback

Bueckers has only appeared in 46 games for the Huskies since joining them three years ago. However, she has an average of 18 points and 5.1 assists per game in those appearances. Last month, Bueckers announced that she had been cleared to resume playing. However, she opted not to participate in the team's tour of Europe. UConn opens their season against Dayton. Other non-conference highlights include UCLA, Notre Dame, South Carolina, and Texas.

However, UConn is in an interesting position this season, with a much bigger focus on the players already on the roster. Their top recruit is KK Arnold, ranked #6 in the 2023 class by ESPN. DraftKings has given the second-best odds to win the 2024 National Championship at +500. However, they are significant behind LSU, who spent the offseason building a superteam with transfers Hailey Van Lith and Aneesah Morrow. How do you think UConn will do this year? Let us know in the comments.

