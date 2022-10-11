Yesterday was a huge day for LeBron James’ oldest son Bronny as he officially signed an NIL (name, image, likeness) deal with the likes of Nike. If you are a fan of LeBron, you know that he currently has a lifetime deal with Nike that is worth over $1 billion. With that being said, it only makes sense that Bronny would want to follow in his dad’s footsteps.

Bronny is a player with tremendous upside. He is going into his last season at Sierra Canyon, and from there, he will be playing college ball. He is then expected to go to the NBA after a year, where he will most likely play with LeBron. The stage is set for Bronny, and this Nike deal only ensures that we will be seeing more of him in the future.

Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

Unsurprisingly, LeBron was incredibly proud of his son for this achievement. In true LeBron form, he took to Instagram where he offered a quick message of encouragement for Bronny, and we’re sure Bronny was feeling the love.

“The Legacy Continues On!! Congrats Young King,” LeBron wrote. Some feel like Bronny is being hit with too much pressure, but he seems to be handling it just fine.

Only time will tell how Bronny takes advantage of this new opportunity.