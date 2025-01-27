Kai Cenat Explains Why He's Still Cool With Drake Despite Giving Kendrick Lamar The Win

Kai's cool with the 6ix God, but does that impact his view of the showdown?

Kai Cenat recently spoke to Billboard for a cover story with the publication, and of course, one of the world's biggest streamers spoke about one of his community's biggest 2024 moments, especially for hip-hop creators. Moreover, he reflected on the legendary rap battle between Drake and Kendrick Lamar, explaining to the publication that he's still cool with the 6ix God despite K.Dot winning the battle in his view (and possibly collaborating with him soon, according to fan theories). "I’m cool with Drake," the Bronx star began his remarks. "So people would expect me to be on Drake’s side. But I’m not going to lie. Kendrick won that battle."

"I loved every second of it," Kai Cenat told the publication of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle. "I was just appreciating the moment. Like, bro, we got bangers right now that’s dropping back to back and everybody’s talking about them. It was definitely fire." However, this narrative shifted when Drizzy sued UMG for defamation over "Not Like Us," as he named Kai and various other creators in the legal documents. For those unaware of the context, the Toronto superstar claims that the distributor purposefully eschewed copyright claims against reactors in order to help the diss track's viral spread.

Kai Cenat Receives Drake DM Before The Release Of Kendrick Lamar Diss, "Family Matters"

Kai Cenat himself reacted to this news and seemed quite confused by the implications. But at the end of the day, Drake's logic behind including him and others in the lawsuit is to show how big the song was and how this "white-listing" strategy allegedly spurred more content about the song. And before you mention it, yes, The Boy is quite misguided in this specific effort because UMG also did not pursue copyright for many videos reacting to his own disses, which contain plenty of "defamatory" content themselves. That whole controversy continues, but it's clear that Cenat and many others appreciate the overall saga.

Also, between Kai Cenat's many rap game connections and crossovers, it also makes sense that he wouldn't let this battle define his relationship with Drake. All we hope is that he returns the favor and doesn't turn the pettiness up against Kai for not completely sticking to blind loyalty.

