Kai Cenat Cleverly Hints At Who His Next Streaming Guest Is And Fans Believe It's Kendrick Lamar

Ever since becoming the most subscribed-to streamer on Twitch following his "Mafiathon 2" subathon, Kai Cenat has been working on giving the people what they want. The digital media superstar is supposedly ironing out the details to interview Kanye West in Japan. He's there crafting his next solo studio album Bully. "I think he'll be open to the stream. If I had to say a percentage, it's at like probably 90%. We been talking almost every day." If this happens, it will be quite the turnaround as Ye has not always had the nicest things to say about him.

However, he might be one-upping himself later today per a reposted clip from XXL. During his most recent stream, he shared some very exciting news in tantalizing fashion. "Also... something is happening Monday. I'm not gon' say too much... I'm just try and let y'all put it together," Kai began. "Some crazy s*** happening Monday." He then built tons of anticipation saying, "I'ma just say," pausing for quite a few seconds, "turn your TV on." "That's all I'ma say. If y'all can put two and two together, if y'all don't y'all don't, if y'all do y'all do."

Kai Cenat Urges His Followers To "Turn Their TVs On"

With a clever hint like that fans are immediately jumping to the conclusion that Kendrick Lamar is his next guest. "Oh s*** Kendrick is coming," one fan writes with firm confidence. Another is even predicting that Cenat is going to be in the music video for "tv off." "Turn the Tv off music video ft Kai Cenat." This may be the biggest moment for the streaming community, particularly when it comes to music-related content. We still aren't sure if this 100 percent certain, but if it does, there's no doubt about it.