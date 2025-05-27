Kai Cenat Left Stunned By Eminem's Upset Over Kendrick Lamar At The AMAs

Feb 14, 2025; Oakland, California, USA; Kai Cenat (3) of Team Bonds during introductions before the celebrity game ahead of the 2025 NBA All Star Game at Oakland Arena. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
Kai Cenat was sitting front row at the AMAs on Monday night, and a huge win from Eminem left the streamer in shock.

Kai Cenat celebrated his triumphant Streamer University achievement with a trip to the American Music Awards on Monday night. Overall, it was one of the biggest nights of the year for music, and Cenat got to be front row for it.

Previously, we reported on an incident that occurred during the stream in which someone came up to try and hijack Cenat's audience. The man went on an extended diatribe about Kanye West. Overall, it was very uncomfortable and Kai was none too pleased about it.

However, once the actual ceremony began, Cenat was in his element. He got to enjoy the performances, and he was front and center for the all of the award winners.

One of the big awards from last night was Favorite Male Hip-Hop Artist. Many assumed Kendrick Lamar would win this award given the year he has had. Instead, the award went to Eminem.

In the clip below, you can see just how shocked Kai Cenat was with the announcement. After all, Em over Kendrick in 2025 would definitely come as a surprise to anyone.

Kai Cenat AMAs

At the end of the day, Eminem did have a big year. The Death Of Slim Shady was a massive success within Em's fanbase. Although some feel as though Em isn't as sharp as he once was, he still remains a megastar in his own right.

As for K. Dot, he probably doesn't care too much about missing out on this award. After all, he is winning on tour with SZA right now. He is doing massive numbers with huge crowds and sold out stadiums.

Meanwhile, Kai Cenat is having himself a moment right now. He continues to elevate his craft in the streaming world. Following Streamer University, we cannot wait to see how he one-ups himself. While some may not think it is possible, he has consistently shown that he can do it. Either way, he is a superstar now.

