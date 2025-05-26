Kai Cenat Implies Rejecting Multiple Platforms To Keep Streamer University On Twitch

Kai Cenat finished up his Streamer University on Sunday evening. Overall, the event ended up being a massive success for all involved, and generated career-best stretches for several Twitch streamers. Speaking a bit about what went into making the event happen, Cenat implied that he turned down several offers from major streaming outlets to keep the event on Twitch instead.

"One thing I learned with this s**t, bro... A lot of people been talking about how this shit should be on Netflix," he said on his stream. "Or Amazon Prime should buy this, Tubi should buy it. Somebody higher and they do it crazy. We already been getting talks with different people." He added that he believes streamers should aim to keep as much of their ownership as possible.

"With an idea like this so original, you gotta keep it where it's at," Kai Cenat added. "I want y'all to learn something. Y'all channels, and who you are as a person [...] This y'all idea, this is your guys' stuff. Treat your platform as you would treat as you would treat other platforms."

Kai Cenat Streamer University

Kai Cenat is one of the most recognizable names in livestreaming at the moment. Working with a streaming service would have been huge for he and his peers, but he's built such a significant base for himself that the middleman is not a necessity for one of his events to succeed.