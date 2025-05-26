News
kai cenat streamer university
Pop Culture
Kai Cenat Implies Rejecting Multiple Platforms To Keep Streamer University On Twitch
Kai Cenat issues a message to his fellow streamers about growing their platforms and retaining creative control over their big ideas.
By
Devin Morton
6 hrs ago
2.0K Views
Viral
CookingWithKya's Boyfriend Goes On Rant After Man Slaps Her Behind At Streamer University
While there has been a lot of drama around Streamer University, this CookingWithKya situation particularly got people's attention.
By
Gabriel Bras Nevares
May 26, 2025
1.5K Views
Music
Drake Delivers Heartfelt Closing Speech At Kai Cenat's Streamer University
Drake called Kai Cenat a game-changer during what has been a hugely successful period for the streamer and his peers.
By
Devin Morton
May 26, 2025
8.4K Views