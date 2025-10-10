Joe Budden's son, Trey, is sending in his application to be a part of the next edition of Kai Cenat's Streamer University. It's going to be happening for real next year, with a start date seemingly still in the works. It was revealed to be coming back during the first day of Mafiathon 3, per Sportskeeda.

"And, in other news, it looks like Streamer University 2026 is officially in the works. Yes! The place where streamers go to major in chat studies and minor in falling asleep on stream. Rumor has it the graduation cap comes with a built-in headset, and a free Prime Sub. Speculations have been made that the applicant process has begun. So, continue to create content 'cuz you can be the next alumni at Streamer University."

It's a pretty fun video, with Trey Budden counting down from three out loud before explaining why he believes she should be enrolled at Streamer U. "I think I should be on there because I'm fun, charismatic, I have good work ethic..."

He's then cut off by his friend in the clip, who whispers something amusing into his ear. Apparently, he's revealed to be his engineer, who also "doesn't talk much." "We be making tunes. We tried this like 40 times," Trey admits.

Did Melyssa Ford Leave The Joe Budden Podcast

He ends his pitch by adding that he brings good energy and that Kai should accept based on those merits (and because he's wearing a tie). Some folks in XXL's comment section were a little bothered by it, but clearly, Trey was showing off his deadpan style of humor.

"Someone call @kaicenat for me," he captioned his submission.

In other news related to Joe Budden, the rapper turned podcaster has seemingly cut Melyssa Ford loose from his eponymous podcast. Or she left on her own accord. It's unclear right now as neither party has divulged on her lack of appearances on the show.

Ther relationship has been strained for a little bit now, especially when Drake dissed Joe on $ome $exy $ongs 4 U, while simultaneously shouting out the former video vixen on the same track. Ford was unapologetically celebrating the shout-out despite their being harsh words for her co-worker.