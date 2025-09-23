Every Travis Scott x Nike Sneaker, Ranked From Worst To Best

Travis Scott has gone from hip-hop superstar to one of the most influential names in sneaker culture. His collaborations with Nike and Jordan Brand have produced some of the most hyped releases of the past decade, often selling out in seconds and fueling massive resale prices.

But not every Travis Scott sneaker hit the same way. Some pairs have become timeless grails, while others faded into the background almost as quickly as they arrived.

We looked at every Travis Scott x Nike sneaker that actually released to the public, ranking them from worst to best based on impact, design, and lasting influence.

14. Travis Scott x Air Jordan 33

Image via StockX

The Air Jordan 33 collab is easily Travis Scott’s weakest release. The model itself was already divisive, with its futuristic FastFit lacing system and bulky build, and the Travis Scott touches couldn’t save it.

While his name helped generate some hype, the shoe never resonated with sneakerheads. Most people barely remember it dropped, which says everything. Compared to the raw energy of his Air Jordan 1 or Air Jordan 4, this felt more like an experiment than a must-have.

That’s why it sits at the very bottom. For Travis Scott, this was proof that not every silhouette benefits from his touch and for fans, it’s the rare collab that never became part of the conversation.

13. Travis Scott x Nike Air Trainer 1 SP “Wheat”

Image via StockX

Travis Scott has a reputation for making niche sneakers feel mainstream, but the Nike Air Trainer 1 “Wheat” never really clicked. With its heavy straps and outdoors-ready build, the shoe leaned hard into functionality over fashion.

Unfortunately, Travis’s audience wasn’t looking for a trail shoe, especially one this bulky. Even with his name attached, resale prices stayed relatively tame, a sign the demand wasn’t there.

While it’s not a bad sneaker, it never carried the cultural weight of his Jordans or Dunks. For that reason, it sits near the bottom of the ranking–more of a curiosity than a grail in the Travis Scott catalog.

12. Travis Scott x Nike Air Max 270 React ENG “Cactus Trails”

Image via StockX

The Air Max 270 React ENG “Cactus Trails” was bold but polarizing. Travis Scott and Nike leaned into a pre-aged look with yellowed midsoles and earthy tones, giving the sneaker a vintage vibe out of the box.

Some fans appreciated the creativity, but others felt it looked too forced. Unlike his Air Jordan collabs, this one didn’t inspire long-term love. Still, it showed Travis was willing to experiment outside the retro lane.

That risk earns it a middle-lower spot on the list. The Air Max 270 React might not be iconic, but this release proved Travis Scott could still create buzz even with an unproven silhouette, though not enough to lift it higher.

11. Travis Scott x Nike Air Trainer 1 SP “Grey Haze”

Image via StockX

The “Grey Haze” version of the Air Trainer 1 was slightly better received than the Wheat, thanks to its cleaner palette. The muted tones gave it a more wearable look, and some collectors respected the outdoor-ready vibe.

But like its sibling, the bulky straps and niche silhouette limited its appeal. Travis Scott thrives when his designs merge functionality with hype, but here the balance wasn’t right.

That’s why the Trainer 1 sits low on this ranking. It wasn’t a failure, but it was far from a classic. For most sneakerheads, this pair feels like a footnote in his catalog rather than a defining chapter.

10. Travis Scott x Nike Air Force 1 Low “White”

Image via StockX

This was where it all began. The Travis Scott x Nike Air Force 1 “White” marked his first official Nike collaboration, and while it’s important historically, it doesn’t hold up as his best work.

The reflective Swooshes, removable patches, and clean canvas upper introduced his playful style, but at the time, the sneaker world didn’t yet see Travis as the powerhouse he would become.

Today, the pair feels more like a launching pad than a grail. It deserves respect for starting his journey, but compared to what followed, from the Air Jordan 1 to the Dunk Low, it feels like a warm-up.

That’s why it lands here in the middle, a piece of Travis Scott history without the same lasting cultural punch.

9. Travis Scott x Nike Air Max 1 “Saturn Gold”

Image via StockX

The Air Max 1 “Saturn Gold” was one of two pairs that dropped in 2021, and it instantly divided fans. The bright yellow upper was bold, but many found it difficult to wear. Travis Scott sneakers often thrive on earth tones and versatility, so this stood out and not necessarily in the right way.

Still, it deserves credit for experimentation and for pushing his collaborations outside the Jordan lane. Collectors looking for something unique gravitated to it, while others preferred to pass.

That’s why it lands in the lower-middle of this list. The “Saturn Gold” isn’t a classic, but it’s proof Travis isn’t afraid to take risks.

8. Travis Scott x Air Jordan 6 “British Khaki”

Image via StockX

The “British Khaki” Air Jordan 6 showed Travis Scott’s growth as a collaborator. Suede materials, stash pockets, and desert-inspired tones gave it a refined yet rugged feel.

It built on the success of his first Air Jordan 6, but some fans felt it was too close to the Olive version. That kept it from reaching grail status, though it’s still a very strong release.

What sets it apart is its attention to detail, premium touches that matched Travis Scott’s brand at the time. It lands in the top half of the list for that reason: a sneaker that doesn’t quite redefine his legacy, but still shows why his collaborations continue to generate so much hype.

7. Travis Scott x Nike Air Max 1 “Baroque Brown”

Image via StockX

The “Baroque Brown” Air Max 1 fared better than its bright sibling. Its earthy tones and rugged vibe aligned perfectly with Travis Scott’s aesthetic, making it far more wearable.

The reversed Swoosh was a nice nod to his Jordans, tying the story together across silhouettes. While it didn’t dominate headlines like his Jordan collabs, this release reminded everyone that Travis could elevate even the Air Max line.

For collectors, this pair feels underrated compared to his other drops, which makes it more interesting in hindsight. It lands here because it’s one of his better non-Jordan efforts, proving his influence extends beyond retro models.

6. Travis Scott x Air Jordan 6 “Medium Olive”

Image via StockX

When the “Medium Olive” Air Jordan 6 released, it felt like Travis Scott had arrived. The stash pockets gave the shoe a functional twist, while the earthy tones fit his brand identity perfectly.

The glow-in-the-dark soles added just the right amount of flair. Sneakerheads embraced it as one of the most creative Air Jordan 6s ever, and it set the tone for future collabs.

It’s not as iconic as his 1s or 4s, but it proved Travis Scott could bring fresh energy to a classic silhouette. That’s why it ranks highly. The Olive 6 remains one of his best designs, balancing wearability, storytelling, and hype.

5. Travis Scott x Nike SB Dunk Low

Image via StockX

The Nike SB Dunk Low might be the most divisive Travis Scott sneaker. Some call it his masterpiece, while others feel it’s overhyped.

The paisley print, rope laces, and hidden layer under the panels gave it personality that felt true to skate culture. It released during the Dunk revival, which only added to its hype.

While resale prices skyrocketed, some sneakerheads argued it lacked the timeless appeal of his Jordan collabs. Still, it’s a clear top-five release, proof that Travis Scott could dominate even outside the Jordan line. It lands here because it’s unforgettable, but not the ultimate Travis sneaker.

4. Travis Scott x Nike Air Force 1 Low “Cactus Jack”

Image via StockX

The patchwork AF1 “Cactus Jack” gets this spot because it’s the one Air Force 1 that really cemented Travis Scott’s collab power.

Unlike the White or Sail versions, this shoe had personality with rugged textures, wild materials, and a removable lace shroud that gave it edge. It divided some fans, but its uniqueness set it apart in an AF1 catalog full of repetition.

Looking back, it feels like a turning point, when Travis moved from “rapper with a collab” to “sneaker collaborator who shapes culture.” That’s why it lands at number 4. It’s not the most valuable sneaker, but it’s one of the most defining.

3. Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Reverse Mocha”

Image via StockX

By the time the “Reverse Mocha” dropped, Travis Scott had already proven himself as a force in sneaker culture. But this release showed just how far his reach extended.

The neutral tones, oversized reversed Swoosh, and clean low-top design made it instantly wearable, a pair you could see on anyone from celebrities to everyday sneakerheads. The hype was massive, and resale prices still reflect that.

It lands at number three because it’s one of the most universally loved Travis Scott sneakers, proof that he can balance hype with genuine style. The “Reverse Mocha” may not top the High OG, but it deserves its place as one of his most important releases.

2. Travis Scott x Air Jordan 4 “Cactus Jack”

Image via StockX

The Air Jordan 4 “Cactus Jack” was the collab that made everyone pay attention. Dressed in University Blue suede with black and red accents, it nodded to Travis Scott’s Houston Oilers roots.

The reversed branding on the heel added flair without overshadowing the design. For many sneakerheads, this was the first time Travis truly felt like he belonged in the Jordan Brand story. It’s not his most valuable sneaker, but it was a cultural shift.

That’s why it’s top four, a reminder that Travis Scott doesn’t just design shoes, he creates moments. The AJ4 “Cactus Jack” is still a grail for many collectors and one of his defining collabs.

1. Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 High OG “Mocha”

Image via StockX

At number one, it could only be the Air Jordan 1 High OG “Mocha.” This sneaker changed everything for Travis Scott and for Nike collaborations.

The reversed Swoosh was a bold twist that instantly set it apart, and the earthy tones fit Travis’s aesthetic perfectly. More than just a design, it became a cultural symbol, embraced by celebrities, athletes, and sneakerheads alike.

Resale prices hit the stratosphere, and its influence can still be felt in Jordan releases today. This is the shoe that turned Travis Scott from a rapper with hype into a sneaker icon.