Usher’s Air Jordan 4 "Universe" PE Captures Halftime History

The Air Jordan 4 “Universe” Super Bowl PE takes center stage as Usher reveals his exclusive performance pair. Designed for his unforgettable halftime show, the sneakers reflect his style and stage presence.

The glossy black leather upper captures the bright lights of the Super Bowl. The Air Jordan 4 has long been a canvas for iconic collaborations and special moments.

First introduced in 1989, it pushed boundaries with visible Air cushioning and supportive plastic wings. Michael Jordan wore the model during a crucial part of his career, adding to its legacy. That heritage gives every new interpretation a deeper meaning.

Usher’s “Universe” PE shows how performance sneakers can merge with pop culture history. His halftime performance wasn’t just about music, it was about creating a moment. Jordan Brand has always thrived at the intersection of sports, culture, and style.

This pair is proof of that tradition. Seen in his personal collection, the shoes highlight his close ties with the brand. Few entertainers have bridged music and sneakers as seamlessly as Usher.

These photos show the detail and shine that made the pair unforgettable. With its bold finish and exclusive status, the “Universe” PE now joins the long list of Jordan 4 stories that stretch beyond the court.

Usher Air Jordan 4 “Universe” Super Bowl PE

The Air Jordan 4 “Universe” Super Bowl PE features glossy black patent leather throughout its upper. Iridescent finishes catch light from every angle, giving the shoe a striking stage-ready look.

Mesh panels and signature Jordan 4 netting remain intact, balancing flash with structure. A glowing translucent outsole adds an eye-catching base underfoot.

Silver Jumpman logos sit on the tongue, while Usher’s personal “U” branding replaces the traditional heel tab logo. Subtle detailing across the sneaker highlights exclusivity and craftsmanship.