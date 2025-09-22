Air Jordan 1 Low “Black Elephant Print” Brings Back A Classic Detail

air-jordan-1-low-black-elephant-print-sneaker-news
Image via Nike
The Air Jordan 1 Low “Black Elephant Print” combines a stealthy black design with iconic elephant print and bold yellow accents.

The Air Jordan 1 Low “Black Elephant Print” brings back a timeless design element with a bold new twist. This release combines the sleek appeal of a blacked-out upper with the texture and depth of the iconic elephant print.

Pops of yellow branding provide contrast, creating a look that feels sharp without overcomplicating things. The Air Jordan 1 Low has always been a versatile canvas. It carries the same DNA as the High but with a more casual edge.

Over the years, Jordan Brand has used this model to experiment with colors, textures, and stories. Elephant print itself is tied closely to Jordan history, first appearing on the Air Jordan 3.

That detail, designed by Tinker Hatfield, changed the way basketball shoes were seen, blending performance with style. This release taps into that legacy. It offers a modern way to wear a piece of Jordan’s past while keeping it fresh for today.

The balance of heritage and innovation is what makes sneakers like this stand out. The photos highlight every detail, from the textured overlays to the bright embroidered Wings logo.

They capture the way the design blends subtlety and boldness, echoing the history behind the Jordan line.

Air Jordan 1 Low “Black Elephant Print”
air-jordan-1-low-black-elephant-print-sneaker-news
Image via Nike

The Air Jordan 1 Low “Black Elephant Print” features a smooth black leather base with textured elephant print overlays. Also a tonal Swoosh blends into the side panels, keeping the look sharp.

Yellow accents bring contrast on the embroidered Wings logo at the heel, the Jumpman tongue branding, and the mini Swoosh on the forefoot. The all-black midsole keeps things clean, while the outsole continues the stealthy look.

This design stays true to Jordan Brand’s heritage while giving the low-cut silhouette a fresh update. It’s a pair that mixes everyday wearability with nods to classic Jordan storytelling.

Air Jordan 1 Low “Black Elephant Print” Release Date

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 1 Low “Black Elephant Print” will be released on Fall of 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $120 when they drop.

air-jordan-1-low-black-elephant-print-sneaker-news
Image via Nike
air-jordan-1-low-black-elephant-print-sneaker-news
Image via Nike

