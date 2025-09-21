Air Jordan 11 GS “Inner Beast” Brings Neon Energy This October

BY Ben Atkinson 140 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
air-jordan-11-gs-inner-beast-sneaker-news
Image via Nike
The Air Jordan 11 GS “Inner Beast” drops this October, bringing neon details and bold style to a legendary silhouette.

The Air Jordan 11 GS “Inner Beast” is set to release this October with a bold and daring look. The design takes one of the most iconic Jordan silhouettes and adds fresh energy.

Black dominates the upper, while sharp details push the sneaker into new territory. Neon tones break through with confidence, giving the pair an edge that matches its name. The result is a sneaker that balances power and subtle flair.

The Jordan 11 has always stood out in the line. Originally designed by Tinker Hatfield, it introduced patent leather to basketball footwear. Michael Jordan famously wore the silhouette during his 1995–96 comeback season, making it a cultural milestone.

Each new version carries that history, while updates ensure it stays relevant. The GS-exclusive “Inner Beast” continues the tradition with a unique twist. Official images show the sleek construction and bright hits that set the tone.

Photos reveal the contrast between dark textures and glowing accents. The design feels both futuristic and classic, a mix that has kept the Jordan 11 at the top for decades.

With October around the corner, the “Inner Beast” looks ready to add fresh energy to the lineup.

Read More: The Fragment x Union LA Air Jordan 1 Will Be Japan Exclusive

Air Jordan 11 GS “Inner Beast” 
air-jordan-11-gs-inner-beast-sneaker-news
Image via Nike

The Air Jordan 11 GS “Inner Beast” uses black suede and leather across the upper. Neon green accents hit the branding, tongue, and outsole. A crisp white midsole separates the dark upper from the glowing base.

The outsole shines with translucent green, delivering instant impact. Rope laces run through the supportive lace loops for a secure fit. A Jumpman logo pops on the heel in neon.

The tongue features subtle detailing that ties the theme together. The overall shape stays true to the original Jordan 11, blending nostalgia with a bold, modern edge.

Air Jordan 11 GS “Inner Beast”  Release Date

Athlon Sports reports that the Air Jordan 11 GS “Inner Beast” will be released on October 4th, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $180 when they drop.

air-jordan-11-gs-inner-beast-sneaker-news
Image via Nike
air-jordan-11-gs-inner-beast-sneaker-news
Image via Nike

Read More: Air Jordan 1 High OG “Fir” Release Date Set

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
Recommended Content
air-jordan-11-rare-air-sneaker-news Sneakers Air Jordan 11 “Rare Air” Is Ready For October 76
air-jordan-4-gs-light-lemon-twist-sneaker-news Sneakers Air Jordan 4 GS "Light Lemon Twist" Keeps It Fresh 1.9K
jordan-mvp-92-gs-oil-grey-viotech-sneaker-news Sneakers Jordan MVP 92 GS Shines In "Oil Grey/Viotech" 2.0K
Sneaker Articles Featured Images.001 Sneakers Air Jordan 5 GS “Miami Hurricanes” Officially Revealed 5.2K
Comments 0