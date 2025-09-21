Air Jordan 11 GS “Inner Beast” Brings Neon Energy This October

The Air Jordan 11 GS “Inner Beast” is set to release this October with a bold and daring look. The design takes one of the most iconic Jordan silhouettes and adds fresh energy.

Black dominates the upper, while sharp details push the sneaker into new territory. Neon tones break through with confidence, giving the pair an edge that matches its name. The result is a sneaker that balances power and subtle flair.

The Jordan 11 has always stood out in the line. Originally designed by Tinker Hatfield, it introduced patent leather to basketball footwear. Michael Jordan famously wore the silhouette during his 1995–96 comeback season, making it a cultural milestone.

Each new version carries that history, while updates ensure it stays relevant. The GS-exclusive “Inner Beast” continues the tradition with a unique twist. Official images show the sleek construction and bright hits that set the tone.

Photos reveal the contrast between dark textures and glowing accents. The design feels both futuristic and classic, a mix that has kept the Jordan 11 at the top for decades.

With October around the corner, the “Inner Beast” looks ready to add fresh energy to the lineup.

Air Jordan 11 GS “Inner Beast”

The Air Jordan 11 GS “Inner Beast” uses black suede and leather across the upper. Neon green accents hit the branding, tongue, and outsole. A crisp white midsole separates the dark upper from the glowing base.

The outsole shines with translucent green, delivering instant impact. Rope laces run through the supportive lace loops for a secure fit. A Jumpman logo pops on the heel in neon.

The tongue features subtle detailing that ties the theme together. The overall shape stays true to the original Jordan 11, blending nostalgia with a bold, modern edge.

Athlon Sports reports that the Air Jordan 11 GS “Inner Beast” will be released on October 4th, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $180 when they drop.

