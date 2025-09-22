Air Jordan 1 Low “Somos Eternos” Brings Color To Día De Los Muertos

BY Ben Atkinson 69 Views
air-jordan-1-low-somos-eternos-sneaker-news
Image via Nike
The Air Jordan 1 Low “Somos Eternos” honors Día de los Muertos with bold colors and cultural storytelling.

The Air Jordan 1 Low “Somos Eternos” arrives as part of Nike’s annual Día de los Muertos collection. This release continues the tradition of honoring heritage, community, and memory through bold design.

The pair blends storytelling with cultural pride, offering a sneaker that feels as symbolic as it is stylish. Each year, the Día de los Muertos pack captures themes of family, unity, and remembrance.

Nike and Jordan Brand use these drops to highlight vibrant colors, traditional patterns, and meaningful messages. The “Somos Eternos” carries that legacy forward, showing the Air Jordan 1 Low in a fresh way. The Air Jordan 1 has always been more than a shoe.

Since Michael Jordan’s rookie year, it’s symbolized rebellion, creativity, and connection. Over decades, it’s evolved into a canvas for storytelling, especially when tied to cultural and community celebrations.

The “Somos Eternos” fits right into that tradition, merging basketball heritage with deep cultural symbolism. The latest photos show a bold and unique design. Rich textures, contrasting shades, and thoughtful details bring the pair to life.

The visuals highlight how this sneaker stands apart, while still paying respect to its roots. It’s another reminder of how the Air Jordan line continues to evolve while honoring the past.

Air Jordan 1 Low “Somos Eternos”
air-jordan-1-low-somos-eternos-sneaker-news
Image via Nike

The Air Jordan 1 Low “Somos Eternos” features a light cream base with bright blue overlays. The Swoosh stands out with textured brown detailing, creating a unique layered look.

Pink laces add contrast, tying together the colorful Día de los Muertos theme. The tongue label includes a sun graphic, reinforcing the celebration’s connection to life and memory.

A cream midsole balances the vivid colors, while the pink outsole completes the design. Smooth leather overlays and crisp stitching highlight the shoe’s craftsmanship.

Every detail feels intentional, making the pair a standout release with cultural significance and classic Jordan style.

Air Jordan 1 Low “Somos Eternos” Release Date

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 1 Low “Somos Eternos” will be released on Fall of 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $135 when they drop.

air-jordan-1-low-somos-eternos-sneaker-news
Image via Nike
air-jordan-1-low-somos-eternos-sneaker-news
Image via Nike

