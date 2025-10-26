Air Jordan 1 Low “Watermelon” Brings Summer Vibes

The women’s Air Jordan 1 Low “Watermelon” blends playful energy with the timeless appeal of the original Jordan 1 silhouette. Mixing rich green leather with bright pink details, the colorway feels vibrant and refreshing, just like its name suggests.

It’s another example of Jordan Brand’s ability to reinvent its most famous model while keeping the roots of its legacy intact. The Air Jordan 1 has long been a symbol of confidence and creativity. Since Michael Jordan first wore it in 1985, the sneaker has grown far beyond basketball.

Today, it’s a streetwear staple that connects generations of fans. This women’s exclusive continues that story, offering a bold new look that balances flair with lifestyle appeal. The “Watermelon” design takes familiar Jordan DNA and infuses it with summer-inspired tones.

The green base sets the stage for bright pink accents that pop across the Swoosh, heel, and tongue logo. Its off-white midsole adds a touch of vintage contrast, grounding the loud color scheme in a clean finish.

The combination of pink and green creates a striking, easy-to-style aesthetic. It’s the kind of pair that catches attention without trying too hard, making it perfect for everyday wear or standout fits. With the Air Jordan 1 Low “Watermelon,” Jordan Brand keeps things fresh while honoring its iconic heritage.

Air Jordan 1 Low “Watermelon”

Image via Nike



The Air Jordan 1 Low “Watermelon” features a mix of green and pink leather panels for a bold, summery look. A dark green base sets the tone, while bright pink covers the Swoosh, heel logo, and tongue branding.

The shoe sits atop a cream midsole and dark green outsole for balance and comfort. Perforations on the toe box ensure breathability, and the padded collar enhances everyday wearability.

With its smooth leather finish and standout contrast, this women’s exclusive brings playful energy to a timeless design. It’s the perfect mix of seasonal color and classic Air Jordan craftsmanship.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the the Air Jordan 1 Low “Watermelon” will be released sometime in 2025. Also, the retail price of the cleats will be $115 when they are released.

Image via Nike