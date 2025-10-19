First In-Hand Look At The Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Medium Olive”

The Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Medium Olive” brings an understated but timeless look to the start of 2026. Dropping in January, this pair blends earthy olive tones with clean black and white contrasts.

The result is a smooth, natural palette that feels grounded yet sharp. Its mix of leather and suede textures gives it a balanced look that fits anywhere, from everyday wear to collectors’ shelves. The Air Jordan 1 has long represented the perfect blend of performance and lifestyle.

Since its debut in 1985, it’s been a symbol of individuality and sport culture. The low-top version captures that same spirit, offering the style of the original with a more laid-back edge.

Jordan Brand continues to reimagine the silhouette, proving it still has room to evolve after nearly four decades. As seen in the photos, the “Medium Olive” colorway features smooth white leather uppers framed by olive suede overlays.

A deep black Swoosh and matching laces provide contrast, while a cream midsole adds vintage appeal. It’s a clean, minimal design that feels both familiar and new.

Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Medium Olive”

The Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Medium Olive” features white leather underlays paired with soft olive suede overlays for a versatile finish. Black accents hit the Swoosh, laces, and tongue tag, grounding the design with sharp contrast.

The aged midsole gives off a vintage vibe, complemented by a dark olive outsole for subtle depth. The classic Air Jordan Wings logo is embossed on the heel, maintaining its heritage look.

Altogether, the pair captures the balance between modern street style and retro basketball DNA, making it an easy everyday option with a premium edge.