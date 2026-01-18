New Detailed Images Showcase the Air Jordan 1 Low "Medium Olive"

The Air Jordan 1 Low "Medium Olive" is nearly here, and fresh images reveal every angle. This upcoming release arrives in just a couple of weeks. Sneaker enthusiasts are getting an up-close look at the colorway ahead of launch.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Medium Olive” will be released on January 31st, 2026.

The shoe features a classic white leather base across the upper. Medium olive overlays provide earthy contrast throughout the design. Black accents appear on the signature Nike Swoosh and laces. The collar and heel counter also showcase the olive tone.

Premium materials define this iteration of the iconic silhouette. The perforated toe box offers breathability and traditional Jordan styling. White midsoles keep the look clean and versatile. Medium olive rubber outsoles complete the cohesive color scheme.

This colorway draws inspiration from vintage Air Jordan aesthetics. The muted palette makes it suitable for year-round wear. The low-top profile offers a casual alternative to high-top models.

Jordan Brand continues delivering fresh takes on beloved classics. The "Medium Olive" joins a strong lineup of recent Low releases.

Retailers will stock the Air Jordan 1 Low "Medium Olive" soon. The shoe carries Jordan Brand's standard Low pricing. Expect interest to be high when it drops in the coming weeks. These detailed images confirm it's worth the wait for fans of understated colorways.

