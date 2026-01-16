Women's Air Jordan 6 Low "Blackout" Releasing Soon

BY Ben Atkinson
Image via Nike
The women's Air Jordan 6 Low "Blackout" in premium black pony hair with glow-in-the-dark outsole releases February 2026.

The women's Air Jordan 6 Low "Blackout" is set to release this February. This clean all-black colorway offers a sleek option for women who prefer understated premium sneakers.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 6 Low “Blackout” is set to release on February 19th, 2026.

Jordan Brand continues expanding their women's exclusive lineup with thoughtful colorway choices like this one. The "Blackout" features luxurious black pony hair covering most of the upper for texture.

This premium material choice elevates the sneaker beyond standard leather Jordan 6 Low releases entirely. The fuzzy texture adds visual interest while maintaining that all-black aesthetic throughout the shoe.

Black laces and tongue maintain the monochromatic theme from top to bottom consistently throughout. The low-cut silhouette makes these more wearable for everyday situations compared to the high-top version. Women finally get access to premium materials and colorways that weren't always available before recently.

Women's Air Jordan 6 Low "Blackout" Release
Image via Nike

The women's Air Jordan 6 Low "Blackout" features a clean black pony hair material covering the entire upper giving it texture and depth. The fuzzy hair adds this premium feel that you don't usually see on Jordan 6 Lows making these stand out.

Grey hits the midsole area providing just a touch of contrast against all that black pony hair and leather. The outsole is this icy translucent material that glows in the dark which is a cool surprise detail you don't see right away.

Black laces and a black tongue keep everything monochromatic while those grey 3M reflective tabs on the heel add functional detail to the clean all-black design.

Air Jordan 6 Low “Blackout” Retail Price

Jordan Brand has been doing better creating women's exclusive releases with unique materials and thoughtful designs. This "Blackout" Jordan 6 Low represents that continued commitment to the women's sneaker market overall. Expect these to be popular given the clean aesthetic and premium material construction throughout.

Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $205 when they drop.

Image via Nike
Image via Nike

