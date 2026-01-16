Women's Air Jordan 6 Low "Blackout" Releasing Soon

The women's Air Jordan 6 Low "Blackout" is set to release this February. This clean all-black colorway offers a sleek option for women who prefer understated premium sneakers.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 6 Low “Blackout” is set to release on February 19th, 2026.

Women's Air Jordan 6 Low "Blackout" Release

Image via Nike

The women's Air Jordan 6 Low "Blackout" features a clean black pony hair material covering the entire upper giving it texture and depth. The fuzzy hair adds this premium feel that you don't usually see on Jordan 6 Lows making these stand out.

Grey hits the midsole area providing just a touch of contrast against all that black pony hair and leather. The outsole is this icy translucent material that glows in the dark which is a cool surprise detail you don't see right away.

Black laces and a black tongue keep everything monochromatic while those grey 3M reflective tabs on the heel add functional detail to the clean all-black design.

Air Jordan 6 Low “Blackout” Retail Price

Jordan Brand has been doing better creating women's exclusive releases with unique materials and thoughtful designs. This "Blackout" Jordan 6 Low represents that continued commitment to the women's sneaker market overall. Expect these to be popular given the clean aesthetic and premium material construction throughout.

Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $205 when they drop.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike