All Black Everything On This Women's Air Jordan 6 Low “Blackout”

The women’s Air Jordan 6 Low “Blackout” delivers a bold, all-black design built for spring 2026. Sleek and understated, the sneaker ditches bright colors for a stealthy look that commands attention. The Air Jordan 6 first debuted in 1991, with Michael Jordan wearing the model during his first NBA title run. Designed by Tinker Hatfield, the shoe became known for its visible Air unit and supportive ankle collar. Since then, it’s remained a fan favorite for its balance of performance and street style. This women’s-exclusive release strips the silhouette back to its basics.

With a triple black upper and matching midsole, it’s a clean approach that highlights the model’s aggressive paneling. The low-cut build adds versatility, making it easier to wear off-court. Photos of the pair show a suede finish, tonal lace lock, and subtle contrast stitching that brings the design together. The Air Jordan 6 Low “Blackout” keeps things classic while offering a fresh spin. While the official release date hasn’t been announced yet, this drop is shaping up to be one of the cleanest women’s pairs of the year. Check out the mockup images above for a better look. We'll dive deeper into the materials and design cues next.

Image via @zsneakerheadz

The women’s Air Jordan 6 Low “Blackout” features a monochromatic black suede upper with tonal stitching throughout. A matte black midsole blends into the design, while classic Air Jordan 6 elements like perforations and a lace toggle stay intact. Also, the heel sports a matching black pull tab. Further, it’s a minimal yet bold take on a timeless silhouette, tailored for off-court style.