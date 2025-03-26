Air Jordan 14 "Ferrari" 2025 Versus 2014: Here’s What Changed

Image via @zsneakerheadz
The Air Jordan 14 “Ferrari” returns in 2025 with new details and subtle design shifts, see how it compares to the 2014 version.

The Air Jordan 14 “Ferrari” is back in 2025, bringing a fresh take on the 2014 classic. The new version keeps the core DNA but updates a few key design details. While the bright red suede upper returns, the 2025 pair swaps out the carbon fiber midsole gloss for a matte finish. The Jumpman shield also sits slightly higher, giving the retro a sleeker look. The original 2014 release quickly became a fan favorite. Inspired by Michael Jordan’s love for Italian sports cars, the Ferrari 14 stood out for its bold design and racing aesthetic.

Now, over a decade later, Jordan Brand is tapping into that same energy. But this time, they’re opting for cleaner color blocking and subtle tweaks for a more streamlined silhouette. For fans of the original, this comparison is all about the details. From heel shape to midsole texture, the updates are clear when you line them up. The photos below showcase the differences from every angle. Whether you're nostalgic for the 2014 pair or eyeing the 2025 release, it's clear the Air Jordan 14 “Ferrari” still makes a statement.

Air Jordan 14 "Ferrari"

The 2025 Air Jordan 14 “Ferrari” features a red suede upper, matte carbon fiber midsole, and updated Jumpman branding. Yellow accents hit the heel and tongue, while the iconic 23 remains stitched on the back. It’s a modern refresh of a bold classic. The updated pair also features a slightly reshaped collar and a deeper red hue. Every detail is tuned to balance retro flair with a cleaner, more refined finish.

The Air Jordan 14 "Ferrari" will be released on June 11th, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $210 when they drop. This release marks the return of one of the most iconic non-OG colorways. Sneakerheads can expect pairs to sell out quickly due to the model’s history and strong connection to Michael Jordan’s love for luxury sports cars.

