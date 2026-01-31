Every Air Jordan Dropping In February 2026

February 2026 is shaping up to be an incredible month for Air Jordan releases. Jordan Brand is bringing heat across the entire lineup, from classic retros to modern silhouettes.

Whether you're chasing OG colorways or looking for something fresh and new, this month has options for everyone. The February drops include iconic Air Jordan 1s, performance-ready models, and some unexpected colorway surprises:

Air Jordan 4 "Valentine’s Day"

Image via Nike

The Air Jordan 4 "Valentine's Day" releases on February 7th, perfectly timed for the romantic holiday. This women's exclusive features a pristine sail and white leather upper with sierra red accents throughout.

The red hits the support wings, liner, tongue, heel tab, and rubber outsole for Valentine's vibes. The mesh panels come in a cream shade that complements the sail base beautifully. Jordan Brand nailed the color balance, making it festive without being over the top.

The combination of cream, white, and red creates a wearable colorway that works beyond Valentine's Day. This is a clean Jordan 4 that deserves attention whether you're celebrating the holiday or not.

Air Jordan 1 High OG "All-Star"

Image via Nike

The Air Jordan 1 High OG "All-Star" drops on February 12th, celebrating the NBA's biggest weekend. This release features premium grey suede overlays paired with white leather base panels throughout.

Black hits the swoosh, collar, and laces, creating strong contrast against the lighter tones. The blue Nike Air tongue tag adds a pop of color and honors the All-Star theme. A metallic gold winged logo on the collar brings that premium celebratory feel.

The midsole and icy blue translucent outsole complete the luxurious aesthetic. Jordan Brand went heavy on quality materials for this All-Star edition, making it feel special. This is one of the standout Jordan 1 releases of the month.

Air Jordan 10 "Hydrangeas"

Image via Nike

The Air Jordan 10 "Hydrangeas" also releases on February 12th, bringing a soft floral-inspired colorway to the classic silhouette. This women's exclusive features a pale ivory leather base across the entire lower portion of the shoe.

Lavender purple leather covers the upper panels, collar, and tongue for that hydrangea flower aesthetic. The color combination is gentle and feminine while maintaining the Air Jordan 10's bold silhouette.

Purple laces match the upper perfectly, tying the whole design together. The cream rubber outsole with subtle purple accents completes the cohesive look. Jordan Brand doesn't release the Air Jordan 10 often, making this drop notable for fans of the model.

Levi’s x Air Jordan 3 "All Star"

Image via michael_lamjc

The Levi's x Air Jordan 3 "All-Star" drops on February 13th, exclusively available at All-Star Weekend in San Francisco. This collaboration brings premium denim detailing to the iconic Air Jordan 3 silhouette.

White leather covers the majority of the upper, creating a clean base for the denim accents. Light blue denim hits the heel, collar, toe overlay, and eyestay areas throughout the shoe.

Black laces and a navy blue rubber outsole complete the design with subtle contrast. The All-Star Weekend exclusivity makes this an extremely limited release that most people won't access. If you're attending All-Star Weekend, this is a must-cop collaboration.

Fragment x Union x Air Jordan 1 High OG

Image via Air Jordan

The Fragment x Union x Air Jordan 1 High OG drops on February 14, bringing together two legendary collaborators. This triple collaboration combines Fragment's minimalist aesthetic with Union's deconstructed approach to create something truly special.

The colorway features black and white leather as the base with royal blue hitting the heel. Red leather accents appear on the collar alongside Union's signature stitching details throughout. Metallic gold piping adds a luxurious touch that elevates the entire design.

Fragment's lightning bolt logo and Union branding mark this historic collaboration on various panels. Text detailing wraps around the midsole in true Union fashion with coded messages. This is arguably the most hyped Jordan 1 release of February 2026.

Air Jordan 6 "Infrared Salesman"

Image via Nike

The Air Jordan 6 "Infrared Salesman" releases on February 14th, flipping the classic "Infrared" colorway on its head. This version features a predominantly black upper instead of the traditional white base. Infrared hits the midsole, heel tab, lace locks, and Jumpman branding for that signature pop.

The black-on-black creates a stealthy aesthetic that feels more mature than the original. The icy translucent outsole provides the perfect contrast against all that dark leather. Jordan Brand nicknamed this the "Salesman" sample, referencing an early unreleased version from the archives.

Bringing this colorway to retail after years as a grail sample is exciting for collectors. The "Infrared Salesman" offers a fresh take on one of the most iconic Jordan 6 colorways.

Air Jordan 4 "Lakers"

Image via Nike

The Air Jordan 4 "Lakers" drops on February 14th, exclusively available at All-Star Weekend in San Francisco. This release celebrates the iconic purple and gold colorway of the Los Angeles Lakers.

Rich purple covers the entire upper, creating a luxurious base that screams Lakers pride. Black mesh panels provide contrast on the side quarters and tongue area. Gold Jumpman logos hit the tongue and heel, bringing that signature Lakers yellow.

Black laces tie everything together while keeping the focus on that bold purple. The All-Star Weekend exclusivity makes this extremely limited for Lakers and Jordan fans alike.

Air Jordan 6 Premio "BIN 23"

Image via Nike

The Air Jordan 6 Premio "BIN 23" releases on February 14th, bringing back a legendary colorway from 2006. This all-black premium leather version is one of the most sought-after Jordan 6 releases ever.

The only color breaks come from infrared hits on the lace locks and visible Air unit. Metallic silver lace locks add a subtle premium touch to the blacked-out design. The "BIN 23" name references the original exclusive packaging and limited nature of the release.

Jordan Brand using the Premio branding indicates elevated materials throughout the construction. This is a grail-level Jordan 6 that collectors have been waiting years to see return.

Air Jordan 1 Low OG "CNY"

Image via Nike

The Air Jordan 1 Low OG "CNY" releases on February 17,th celebrating Chinese New Year with elegant details. This release features a cream canvas upper that serves as the perfect backdrop for intricate artwork.

Beautiful floral embroidery adorns the toe box and side panels in pink, green, and gold hues. The traditional Chinese-inspired artwork celebrates the Lunar New Year with stunning craftsmanship. A tan leather swoosh adds subtle contrast while maintaining the refined aesthetic throughout.

Jordan Brand's annual Chinese New Year releases are always special, and this one continues that tradition.

Air Jordan 6 Low "Blackout"

Image via Nike

The Air Jordan 6 Low "Blackout" releases on February 19th as a women's exclusive. This sleek colorway features an all-black construction that creates a stealthy, monochromatic aesthetic.

Black leather covers the entire upper with tonal details throughout the design. The low-cut silhouette gives the Jordan 6 a completely different look compared to the mid-top version. Black mesh side panels maintain breathability while staying true to the blacked-out theme.

The black rubber outsole completes the murdered-out look from top to bottom. Women's exclusive Jordan releases often feature some of the best colorways, and this proves it.

Levi’s x Air Jordan 3 Pack

Image via Jordan Brand

The Levi's x Air Jordan 3 collection releases on February 20th, featuring three distinct denim-inspired colorways. This collaboration brings Levi's iconic denim expertise to Tinker Hatfield's legendary Air Jordan 3 silhouette.

The "Black Denim" features black leather with raw denim accents and tan contrast stitching throughout. The "Sail" colorway uses cream canvas with tan corduroy detailing for a vintage workwear aesthetic. The "Ocean Fog" showcases deep indigo denim paired with black leather for classic Levi's vibes.

Each pair includes Levi's signature red tab branding on the tongue as the collaboration marker. The mix of premium materials elevates these beyond standard Jordan 3 releases with true craftsmanship. This is one of the most anticipated Jordan Brand collaborations of 2026.

Air Jordan 6 “PSG”

Image via Nike

The Air Jordan 6 "PSG" releases on February 24th, continuing the partnership between Jordan Brand and Paris Saint-Germain. This collaboration features a luxurious metallic silver leather upper that covers the entire shoe.

The all-silver aesthetic creates a premium, futuristic look that stands out from typical Jordan 6 colorways. White accents hit the midsole and lace locks, providing subtle contrast against the metallic base. PSG branding appears throughout the shoe, marking the soccer club collaboration prominently.

Jordan Brand's partnership with PSG has produced some incredible releases, and this continues that streak. The metallic silver execution is bold and confident, perfect for collectors seeking something unique.

Air Jordan 5 "Wolf Grey"

Image via GOAT

The Air Jordan 5 "Wolf Grey" releases on February 28th, closing out the month with a classic colorway. This release features wolf grey suede covering the entire upper for a premium monochromatic look.

Darker grey hits the side panels and tongue, creating subtle tonal contrast throughout. White contrast stitching pops against the grey materials, adding detail and visual interest. The "23" embroidery on the heel appears in white, staying true to Jordan 5 tradition.