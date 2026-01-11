Air Jordan 4 "Valentine's Day" Retailer Images Drop

Official product images of the Air Jordan 4 "Valentine's Day" have finally been released. This romantic colorway features a cream and red palette perfect for the holiday. Jordan Brand continues creating special edition releases.

House Of Heat reports that the Air Jordan 4 “Valentine’s Day” will be released on February 7th, 2026.

The "Valentine's Day" theme translates beautifully onto the classic Air Jordan 4 silhouette. Cream leather covers most of the upper creating a soft vintage aesthetic throughout. Rose red accents hit the heel, midsole, collar, and branding areas strategically.

Also a special heart-shaped hangtag with Jumpman logo adds Valentine's Day-specific detailing perfectly. The cream and red combination feels elegant without being overly feminine or limiting. Anyone can rock this colorway confidently for the holiday.

Jordan Brand has released Valentine's Day themed sneakers for several years running now. These special releases typically drop in early February ahead of the actual holiday. The Air Jordan 4 provides an excellent canvas for this romantic color story.

The cream leather will develop a nice patina over time with wear. Red mesh panels on the quarter and tongue provide breathability and texture contrast. Vintage-style midsole aging gives these an instant worn-in retro vibe from day one.

You can see the classic Jordan 4 mesh panels in cream on the sides and tongue adding breathability and that iconic texture. Further the special heart-shaped hangtag with a Jumpman logo inside is such a cute touch that makes this release feel extra special.

Cream laces match the base perfectly while red eyelets add little pops of color throughout the lacing system. The midsole has this pre-aged yellowed look giving it instant vintage appeal like it's been loved for years already.