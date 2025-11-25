Detailed Look At The Women's Air Jordan 4 “Valentine’s Day”

The women’s Air Jordan 4 "Valentine’s Day" brings a fresh seasonal twist to the classic silhouette in a clean new colorway.

The women’s Air Jordan 4 "Valentine’s Day" arrives next year in a colorway that builds on the silhouette’s legacy in a fun and familiar way. The Jordan 4 always carries a certain nostalgia since it was one of the models that helped push the line into global recognition.

It has a shape that feels timeless, and every new women’s release shows how easy it is to modernize an old favorite without losing what made it great in the first place. This pair follows that same formula.

The "Valentine’s Day" theme fits the Jordan 4 surprisingly well because the model already leans into bold blocking and eye catching accents. At the same time, the shoe stays grounded in the look Michael Jordan made famous in the late eighties.

The mix of inspired colors and classic basketball design makes the release feel fresh without drifting too far from tradition. The Jordan 4 continues to be one of the strongest women’s offerings each year, and a Valentine’s Day drop feels like the kind of moment that always lands.

Air Jordan 4 “Valentine’s Day”
air-jordan-4-valentines-day-sneaker-news
Image via size?

The women’s Air Jordan 4 "Valentine’s Day" features a smooth leather upper with a soft off white finish. Red accents hit the wings, midsole, lace locks, and tongue lining.

The mesh panels sit in a matching cream tone that blends with the overlays. The tongue shows a red Jumpman logo with classic Flight script beneath it. The heel tab also carries a bright red Jumpman for a clean contrast.

A visible Air unit sits in the midsole, while the outsole combines cream and red sections for a balanced finish. The colors work well together and give the pair a warm holiday feel.

Air Jordan 4 “Valentine’s Day” Release Date

@zsneakerheadz reports that the Air Jordan 4 “Valentine’s Day” will be released on February 7th, 2026. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $220 when they are released.

air-jordan-4-valentines-day-sneaker-news
Image via size?
air-jordan-4-valentines-day-sneaker-news
Image via size?

