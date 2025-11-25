Official Look At The NOCTA x Nike Air Force 1 Low “Love You Forever”

The NOCTA x Nike Air Force 1 Low "Love You Forever" brings Drake’s signature touch to one of Nike’s most important silhouettes. This pair arrives on New Years Day and continues the partnership between NOCTA and Nike that has already left a mark on modern streetwear.

The Air Force 1 has always carried a timeless look, so giving it a NOCTA twist feels like a natural step for a model that already sits at the center of sneaker culture. This release leans into the simplicity that made the AF1 a staple for decades.

Drake has always shown love for triple white pairs, and this version taps into that history with a clean build and quiet details. NOCTA projects tend to focus on minimal changes with big meaning, and the "Love You Forever" name reflects that idea.

With a New Years Day launch and a strong following behind Drake’s projects, the drop should move fast once pairs hit shelves. The images provided show exactly why this colorway will be tough to pass on.

NOCTA x Nike Air Force 1 Low “Love You Forever”

Image via Nike

The NOCTA x Nike Air Force 1 Low "Love You Forever" uses a premium white leather upper with a smooth finish. Also the stitching stays tight and clean to match the minimalist style.

Further a translucent midsole sits underneath and carries the Love You Forever script along the lateral side. The tongue features white NOCTA branding, while the heel switches between a Nike Air logo and a trio of stitched stars.

The lace dubrae comes in a polished silver tone. The outsole keeps the familiar AF1 pattern and uses a soft milky tint to tie the look together.

NOCTA x Nike Air Force 1 Low “Love You Forever”

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Air Force 1 Low x NOCTA "Love You Forever" is going to return on January 1st, 2026. Also, the retail price will be $160 when they are released.

Image via Nike