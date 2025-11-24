Nike LeBron 23 “From This Point Forward” Drops Very Soon

BY Ben Atkinson
nike-lebron-23-from-this-point-forward-sneaker-news
Image via Nike
The Nike LeBron 23 "From This Point Forward" brings a shiny new colorway inspired by the Sports Illustrated cover.

The Nike LeBron 23 "From This Point Forward" arrives in a clean white and green look that builds on the legacy of LeBron’s signature line. The colorway nods to the iconic Sports Illustrated cover that crowned a young LeBron as the next big thing in basketball.

That moment signaled the start of a career that reshaped the league, and this release feels like a quiet acknowledgment that he’s nearing the final chapters of that journey. The LeBron 23 continues to push performance forward, but it also carries a sense of reflection that fits where he is today.

This pair lands at the perfect time. LeBron is still putting up numbers that don’t make sense for someone with his mileage, yet the conversations have shifted toward legacy, longevity, and what his final seasons might look like. Nike has used the LeBron line to tell pieces of that story, and this edition feels especially personal.

The color palette, the embroidered details, and the subtle storytelling all point back to that early prediction of greatness. Now, more than twenty years later, the prophecy has already been fulfilled.

The official photos highlight the crisp upper, the green trim, and the gold touches that tie everything together. The shoe feels thoughtful without trying too hard. With the release just days away, interest should spike quickly, especially now that the images provided give a full look at the design.

Nike LeBron 23 “From This Point Forward”
nike-lebron-23-from-this-point-forward-sneaker-news
Image via Nike

The Nike LeBron 23 "From This Point Forward" uses a textured white upper with green piping along the panels. A gold small Swoosh sits near the toe and adds a sharp contrast.

Embroidered patterns cover the top half of the shoe and brings a premium feel. The heel features a bold Chosen graphic inspired by LeBron’s early legacy.

A white outsole with sculpted traction finishes the look. Each detail feels intentional and ties back to the theme.

Nike LeBron 23 “From This Point Forward”

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike LeBron 23 “From This Point Forward” will be released on December 2nd, 2025. Also, the sneaker will have a retail price of $210 when they are released.

nike-lebron-23-from-this-point-forward-sneaker-news
Image via Nike
nike-lebron-23-from-this-point-forward-sneaker-news
Image via Nike

