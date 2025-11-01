A First Look At The Nike LeBron 23 “From This Point Forward”

The Nike LeBron 23 “From This Point Forward” celebrates one of the biggest moments in LeBron James’ story. The design takes inspiration from his 2002 Sports Illustrated cover, where a young LeBron was called “The Chosen One.”

Over twenty years later, Nike brings that story full circle with a sneaker that honors his legacy and hard work. The LeBron 23 carries on his long line of signature shoes, mixing performance tech with storytelling.

Each model tells part of his journey, from his early days in Akron to his success in Los Angeles. The “From This Point Forward” colorway continues that theme, blending memories from the past with a look toward the future.

Nike is also dropping a matching graphic tee that reimagines the famous cover with a bold cartoon-style design. The artwork shows LeBron mid-stride in green and gold, representing his rise from high school star to basketball legend.

In the photos, the LeBron 23 “From This Point Forward” features clean white uppers with gold and green accents. The heel includes “Chosen 1” lettering, while the icy blue sole gives the shoe a modern touch.

The full set is a tribute to where LeBron started and a reminder of how far he’s come. Both the sneakers and tee drop this December.

The Nike LeBron 23 “From This Point Forward” features a white woven upper with green accents and gold detailing. A metallic gold Swoosh sits near the toe, while “Chosen 1” lettering appears on the heel.

Also the shoe rests on a clear blue outsole for a clean finish. Further inspired by LeBron’s 2002 Sports Illustrated cover, the design connects his early hype to his present dominance.

Nike also releases a matching tee with a cartoon-style LeBron graphic in his St. Vincent–St. Mary colors. Together, the sneaker and shirt create a story of ambition, promise, and fulfillment that defines LeBron’s entire career.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike LeBron 23 “From This Point Forward” will be released on December 2nd, 2025. Also, the sneaker will have a retail price of $210 when they are released.