The Air Jordan 3 “El Vuelo” Black Sample Unveiled At ComplexCon

This past weekend at ComplexCon, an unreleased Air Jordan 3 “El Vuelo” Black Sample caught everyone’s attention. The sneaker takes a new spin on one of the most loved models in Jordan history, blending premium textures with bold design choices.

Though it’s just a sample for now, its appearance has sparked heavy buzz among collectors and fans alike. The Air Jordan 3 has a special place in sneaker history. First released in 1988, it was the model that saved Nike’s partnership with Michael Jordan.

The silhouette introduced visible Air cushioning and the now-iconic Jumpman logo. Since then, the AJ3 has become a staple for both basketball and lifestyle wear, representing a mix of innovation, nostalgia, and timeless design.

The “El Vuelo” series, which translates to “The Flight,” nods to Jordan’s soaring legacy and influence on global sneaker culture. The new black sample builds on that theme, delivering a modern look while paying respect to its roots.

In the photos from ComplexCon, the Air Jordan 3 “El Vuelo” Sample features shiny black leather with scaled overlays and metallic detailing. The sharp panel cuts and raised textures give it a striking edge, while the silver Jumpman logos on the heel seal its identity.

Whether this pair will ever release remains unknown, but it’s already left a strong impression.

Air Jordan 3 “El Vuelo” Black Sample



The Air Jordan 3 “El Vuelo” Black Sample showcases a mix of smooth and textured black leather. The side panels feature scale-like overlays, adding depth and contrast to the upper.

Chrome eyelets and silver Jumpman logos shine against the dark base, giving the shoe a luxurious touch. A glossy black midsole blends into a translucent outsole, completing the sleek look.