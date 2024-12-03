Drake's NOCTA x Nike Air Force 1 Low Features A Citron Tint Colorway

Retailer photos have surfaced for the upcoming NOCTA x Nike Air Force 1 Low "Love You Forever," dropping in just over a week. This collaboration shines with a soft light yellow hue that blankets the entire sneaker. The premium leather construction ensures durability while delivering a refined look. The classic Air Force 1 is elevated through this minimalist yet eye-catching design. A standout feature is the phrase “Love You Forever” on the midsole, adding a heartfelt touch. The tonal Swoosh integrates perfectly with the upper, and matching laces complete the look.

The signature Air cushioning provides all-day comfort, making the pair functional and stylish. This NOCTA collaboration is another chapter in Drake's creative partnership with Nike, blending value with streetwear sophistication. Buzz continues to grow around the release, thanks to its clean, versatile design and meaningful details. The “Love You Forever” look pairs effortlessly with both casual and upscale outfits, making it a standout addition to any collection. As the release date nears, excitement builds for this heartfelt yet sleek drop, cementing NOCTA’s influence in sneaker culture.

"Love You Forever" NOCTA x Nike Air Force 1 Low

Image via Foot District

The sneakers showcase a pale yellow rubber sole paired with a coordinating midsole. Additionally, the uppers consist of pale yellow leather, accented by matching overlays in the same tone. A pale yellow leather Swoosh enhances the design, emphasizing the sleek aesthetic. Furthermore, the "Love You Forever" branding is embossed on the midsole. Altogether, these sneakers exude refinement and highlight NOCTA's innovative approach.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the NOCTA x Nike Air Force 1 Low “Love You Forever” is going to be released on December 11th. Also, the retail price of the pairs will be $160 when they are released. With its heartfelt details and timeless silhouette, this release is already generating significant buzz. Furthermore, the light yellow colorway makes it a perfect addition to both casual and stylish outfits.

Image via Foot District