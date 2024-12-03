Exclusive Look At Air Jordan 3 x Fragment Design “Black/White” Sample

BYBen Atkinson110 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Air Jordan XX Launch Party
DENVER - FEBRUARY 18: The Air Jordan logo at the Air Jordan XX Launch Party at Rise Nightclub on February 18, 2005 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Sneakerheads wish this pair released.

The Air Jordan 3 x Fragment Design “Black/White” Sample has resurfaced, offering a fresh take on Hiroshi Fujiwara’s 2020 collaboration. This unreleased version flips the minimalist color scheme of the original “White/Black” edition, showcasing a black tumbled leather upper with clean white mudguards. The result is a sleek and understated design that amplifies the Air Jordan 3’s iconic silhouette. Fragment’s signature double lightning bolt logo remains stamped on the lateral heel, maintaining the brand’s unmistakable aesthetic. This sample takes a detour with its heel tab design, replacing the lightning bolt branding with classic “Nike Air” text.

This touch nods to Jordan Brand’s heritage while distinguishing it from the retail release. The monochromatic colorway emphasizes versatility, making the “Black/White” Sample a dream piece for collectors. While this pair remains unreleased, its reveal has ignited speculation among sneaker enthusiasts about the possibility of a future drop. Combining Fragment’s clean aesthetic with the timeless Air Jordan 3 design, this sample highlights the power of simplicity in sneaker culture. For now, it stands as a rare glimpse into what could have been, cementing its place as a fascinating piece of sneaker history.

Read More: Air Jordan 11 Low Features Snakeskin For “Year Of The Snake”

"Black/White" Fragment Design x Air Jordan 3

The shoes feature a black rubber sole and matching midsole. The uppers feature a black base with white leather overlays. The side features the Fragment insignia and the tongues also feature Jumpman logos. Finally the heels feature the Nike Swoosh OG logo.

Unfortunately for sneaker fans, this Air Jordan 3 x Fragment Design “Black/White” Sample will not be available for purchase. This is strictly a sample, and there are no plans for the public to wear this pair on the court. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Read More: Air Jordan 4 RM "Reflective" Lights Up the Night

[Via]

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
...