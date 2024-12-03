Exclusive Look At Air Jordan 3 x Fragment Design “Black/White” Sample

Sneakerheads wish this pair released.

The Air Jordan 3 x Fragment Design “Black/White” Sample has resurfaced, offering a fresh take on Hiroshi Fujiwara’s 2020 collaboration. This unreleased version flips the minimalist color scheme of the original “White/Black” edition, showcasing a black tumbled leather upper with clean white mudguards. The result is a sleek and understated design that amplifies the Air Jordan 3’s iconic silhouette. Fragment’s signature double lightning bolt logo remains stamped on the lateral heel, maintaining the brand’s unmistakable aesthetic. This sample takes a detour with its heel tab design, replacing the lightning bolt branding with classic “Nike Air” text.

This touch nods to Jordan Brand’s heritage while distinguishing it from the retail release. The monochromatic colorway emphasizes versatility, making the “Black/White” Sample a dream piece for collectors. While this pair remains unreleased, its reveal has ignited speculation among sneaker enthusiasts about the possibility of a future drop. Combining Fragment’s clean aesthetic with the timeless Air Jordan 3 design, this sample highlights the power of simplicity in sneaker culture. For now, it stands as a rare glimpse into what could have been, cementing its place as a fascinating piece of sneaker history.

"Black/White" Fragment Design x Air Jordan 3

The shoes feature a black rubber sole and matching midsole. The uppers feature a black base with white leather overlays. The side features the Fragment insignia and the tongues also feature Jumpman logos. Finally the heels feature the Nike Swoosh OG logo.