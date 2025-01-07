Rare Look At Fragment Design x Air Jordan 3 “Black/White” Sample

If this pair ever released it would definitely be on the grail list.

Back in 2020, Hiroshi Fujiwara’s Fragment Design left a mark on sneaker culture with the release of the Air Jordan 3 “White/Black.” Renowned for its minimalist aesthetic and premium construction, the collaboration was met with universal acclaim. Now, sneakerheads have been gifted an exclusive look at a “Black/White” sample of the same silhouette. Further, this unreleased pair adds a fresh twist to the original design, sparking intrigue and admiration among collectors.

The “Black/White” sample flips the retail pair’s colorway, featuring a sleek Black tumbled leather upper that exudes sophistication. White mudguards provide a sharp contrast, maintaining the minimalist style that Fragment is known for. Signature branding makes a return, with the double lightning bolt logo embossed on the lateral heel. However, one key difference sets this sample apart—the heel tab. Instead of the lightning bolt design seen on the retail version, this sample opts for the classic “Nike Air” branding. Overall, this gives it a more traditional Jordan Brand vibe.

The Fragment Design x Air Jordan 3 “Black/White” Sample is not slated for a public release. It recently appeared as a rare auction item on the GOAT app. Also, this move has only heightened its allure. It stands as a one-of-a-kind addition to Fragment’s portfolio of coveted collaborations. Further, the subtle changes in branding and design underscore Fujiwara’s knack for blending innovation with heritage, making this sample a standout piece of sneaker history.