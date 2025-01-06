Nike Kobe 4 Protro "CHBL" Honors Global Basketball Legacy

A collab between the Kobe 4 and the Chinese Highschool Basketball League.

Nike is gearing up for the summer with the Kobe 4 Protro “CHBL.” This special edition celebrates the Chinese High School Basketball League (CHBL). It highlights Nike's dedication to Kobe Bryant’s legacy and basketball culture. Slated for a Summer 2025 release, this sneaker blends innovation and history. The “CHBL” colorway features a bold yellow upper. Black accents on the Swoosh, laces, and outsole create a sharp contrast. The midsole incorporates subtle cream tones, adding depth to the design. Meanwhile, premium materials ensure durability and comfort for players and fans alike. Small details, like the CHBL logo on the heel, emphasize its exclusive ties to the league.

Nike continues its tradition of merging performance and storytelling. The Kobe 4 Protro “CHBL” pays homage to Kobe's impact on global basketball. It also showcases Nike’s partnership with the CHBL, a league that fosters young talent. This collaboration represents both innovation and tradition. With its striking design and meaningful roots, the Kobe 4 Protro “CHBL” is a must-have. Sneakerheads and basketball fans will not want to miss this release. Get ready to elevate your game and honor the Mamba’s legacy this summer. Stay tuned for the official drop date.

"CHBL" Nike Kobe 4 Protro

The sneakers feature a black rubber sole and a combination of black and soft yellow in the midsole. Further, the uppers of the sneakers are comprised of a lightning yellow base, with matching overlays. Also, a dark grey Swoosh is on the sides and matches the laces. Finally, although this is just a mockup, it seems as though vibrant blue branding will be on the tongues.