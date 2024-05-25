Vanessa Bryant Unveils Nike Kobe 4 Protro “Job’s Not Finished”

The Nike Kobe 4 Protro is making waves with its upcoming "Job's Not Finished" colorway. Recently, Vanessa Bryant revealed this special edition on Instagram, honoring Kobe Bryant's relentless drive. This sneaker embodies Kobe's famous quote from the 2009 NBA Finals, reflecting his unyielding Mamba Mentality. The design features the quote "Job's Not Finished" in cursive embroidery on the left shoe's medial side. The right shoe proudly displays "Mamba Mentality." These phrases capture Kobe's focus and dedication.

The "Job's Not Finished" colorway is more than just a sneaker. It's a tribute to Kobe's enduring legacy and his commitment to excellence. The combination of meaningful quotes and his iconic jersey numbers pays homage to his impact both on and off the court. The sleek design, coupled with its profound message, makes this release highly anticipated. Fans of Kobe and sneaker enthusiasts alike are eagerly awaiting the drop. As Vanessa Bryant continues to honor Kobe's memory, the Nike Kobe 4 Protro "Job's Not Finished" stands as a testament to his relentless pursuit of victory.

"Job's Not Finished" Nike Kobe 4 Protro

Image via Vanessa Bryant

The shoes sport a clear sole combined with a white midsole. The upper features a white color scheme. On the medial side of the left shoe, the design bears the statement "Job's Not Finished" in cursive embroidery. With pride, the right shoe exhibits "Mamba Mentality." The numbers 24 and 8 are located on the heels of the sneakers.

More Photos

Unfortunately for sneaker fans, this Nike Kobe 4 Protro “Job’s Not Finished” is not yet available for purchase. There could certainly be a release later down the line, but there are no plans at the moment. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Vanessa Bryant

Image via Vanessa Bryant

