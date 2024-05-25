Vanessa Bryant Unveils Nike Kobe 4 Protro “Job’s Not Finished”

BYBen Atkinson297 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 08: Vanessa Bryant attends a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Denver Nuggets at Crypto.com Arena on February 08, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)

A sneaker dedicated to Kobe's famous quote.

The Nike Kobe 4 Protro is making waves with its upcoming "Job's Not Finished" colorway. Recently, Vanessa Bryant revealed this special edition on Instagram, honoring Kobe Bryant's relentless drive. This sneaker embodies Kobe's famous quote from the 2009 NBA Finals, reflecting his unyielding Mamba Mentality. The design features the quote "Job's Not Finished" in cursive embroidery on the left shoe's medial side. The right shoe proudly displays "Mamba Mentality." These phrases capture Kobe's focus and dedication.

The "Job's Not Finished" colorway is more than just a sneaker. It's a tribute to Kobe's enduring legacy and his commitment to excellence. The combination of meaningful quotes and his iconic jersey numbers pays homage to his impact both on and off the court. The sleek design, coupled with its profound message, makes this release highly anticipated. Fans of Kobe and sneaker enthusiasts alike are eagerly awaiting the drop. As Vanessa Bryant continues to honor Kobe's memory, the Nike Kobe 4 Protro "Job's Not Finished" stands as a testament to his relentless pursuit of victory.

Read More: Air Jordan 1 Low “Quai 54” Coming Soon

"Job's Not Finished" Nike Kobe 4 Protro

Image via Vanessa Bryant

The shoes sport a clear sole combined with a white midsole. The upper features a white color scheme. On the medial side of the left shoe, the design bears the statement "Job's Not Finished" in cursive embroidery. With pride, the right shoe exhibits "Mamba Mentality." The numbers 24 and 8 are located on the heels of the sneakers.

More Photos

Unfortunately for sneaker fans, this Nike Kobe 4 Protro “Job’s Not Finished” is not yet available for purchase. There could certainly be a release later down the line, but there are no plans at the moment. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Vanessa Bryant
Image via Vanessa Bryant

Read More: Nike Zoom Vomero 5 “Electric Green” Officially Revealed

[Via]

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, with expertise in web content writing, digital marketing and search engine optimization (SEO). Ben’s love for sneakers began when he was 13. He founded Midwest Soles, his sneaker reselling business. He bought and sold hundreds of popular sneakers and learned everything there is to know about the sneaker market. He eventually combined his passion for sneakers with his passion for writing and started covering sneaker releases and valuable sneaker reselling information. Ben has previously written for Sneaker Flippers, managing the site’s email newsletter to over 15,000 engaged readers with a focus on enhancing the click/open rate to increase the sale conversion rate overall. On top of this, Ben would also create written content for the site with a view to increasing web traffic and online sales through SEO optimization. His favorite sneakers are the Air Jordan 1 ‘Bred’ and the Nike x Parra Air Max 1.
recommended content
Baby2Baby 10-Year Gala Presented By Paul Mitchell - GalaSneakersVanessa Bryant Reveals Nike Kobe 8 Protro “Leopard” PE: Photos3.3K
Air Jordan XX Launch PartySneakersNike Kobe 4 Protro "Black Mamba" First Look29.9K
SneakerHeader.001SneakersNike GT Jump 2 Safari “Olympic” Official Photos Revealed47
Kobe Bryant's Hand And Foot Prints Placed At TCL Chinese Theatre ForecourtSneakersVanessa Bryant Shows Nike Kobe 6 Protro “Dodgers”3.3K