Nike Zoom Vomero 5 “Electric Green” Officially Revealed

The Nike Zoom Vomero 5 is set to make a statement with its upcoming "Electric Green" colorway. This vibrant release features a striking green color scheme that is sure to turn heads. The upper is predominantly electric green, creating a bold and energetic look. Black accents add depth and contrast, highlighting the shoe's design elements. Metallic silver details further enhance the aesthetic, giving the sneaker a modern and sleek finish. The Zoom Vomero 5 is known for its comfort and performance, making it a favorite among runners and casual wearers alike.

The cushioning system in the Nike Zoom Vomero 5 ensures a comfortable ride, perfect for long runs or daily wear. The shoe's design includes breathable mesh panels, providing ventilation and keeping your feet cool. Durable materials ensure that these sneakers can withstand regular use while maintaining their vibrant appearance. Anticipation is building for the "Electric Green" release, with sneaker enthusiasts eager to add this bold colorway to their collections. As the drop date approaches, the Nike Zoom Vomero 5 "Electric Green" promises to be a standout addition to Nike's lineup.

Read More: The Alchemist x Nike KD 17 Release Details Revealed

"Electric Green" Nike Zoom Vomero 5

Image via Nike

The uppers are a green mesh material, with grey and silver leather overlays. The midsole showcases a white color, providing a sleek look. Further, with a durable rubber outsole in green and black, these shoes offer excellent traction on various surfaces. The sneaker combines simplicity and functionality, making it a stylish choice for both casual runners and sneaker enthusiasts.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Zoom Vomero 5 “Electric Green” will be released on June 7th. Also, these sneakers will have a retail price of $160 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Read More: Nike LeBron 21 x The Shop “Nobility” Official Drop Details

[Via]