Nike Zoom Vomero 5 “Thunder Blue” Coming Soon

The Nike Zoom Vomero 5 is set to make waves with its upcoming "Thunder Blue" colorway, despite the absence of any obvious blue tones. This iteration predominantly features various shades of grey, giving it a versatile and understated appearance. The blend of grey hues adds depth and dimension to the design, ensuring a stylish and modern aesthetic. The Nike Zoom Vomero 5 offers unparalleled comfort and performance. The sleek silhouette and innovative design elements make it a standout choice for athletes and sneaker enthusiasts alike.

The "Thunder Blue" colorway brings a fresh twist to the classic Nike Zoom Vomero 5, offering a contemporary take on a beloved silhouette. While the absence of blue may surprise some, the subtle grey tones create a unique and sophisticated look that is sure to turn heads. Whether you're hitting the track or running errands around town, the Nike Zoom Vomero 5 in "Thunder Blue" is the perfect choice for any occasion. With its versatile colorway and superior performance features, this sneaker is sure to become a wardrobe staple for athletes and casual wearers alike.

Read More: Nike Air Force 1 Low Tassels “Light Bone” Officially Revealed

"Thunder Blue" Nike Zoom Vomero 5

Image via Kicks On Fire

The upper is made of a light-colored grey mesh material, allowing for breathability during your runs. The midsole showcases a cream color, providing a sleek look. Further, with a durable rubber outsole in grey, these shoes offer excellent traction on various surfaces. The sneaker combines simplicity and functionality, making them a stylish choice for both casual runners and sneaker enthusiasts.

More Photos

Kicks On Fire reports that the Nike Zoom Vomero 5 “Thunder Blue” will be released on June 15th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $115 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Kicks On Fire

Image via Kicks On Fire

Read More: Nike Air Max 1 “Field Purple” Official Photos Revealed

[Via]