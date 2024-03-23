Nike Air Force 1 Low Tassels “Light Bone” Officially Revealed

Nike will release a new iteration of the iconic Air Force 1 Low Tassels in an eye-catching "Light Bone" colorway. This classic silhouette gets a fresh update with a sail and grey base, accented by subtle brown details. The inclusion of tassels adds a touch of sophistication to the design, elevating the shoe's overall aesthetic. The Air Force 1 Low Tassels have long been favored for their versatility and timeless appeal. With this upcoming release, Nike continues to honor the heritage of the Air Force 1 while offering a contemporary twist.

The "Light Bone" colorway exudes understated elegance, making it easy to pair with a variety of outfits. Whether you're dressing up or keeping it casual, these sneakers are sure to make a statement. From the streets to the court, the Air Force 1 Low Tassels are built to perform and turn heads wherever you go. As anticipation builds for the release of the "Light Bone" colorway, sneaker enthusiasts eagerly await the chance to add this iconic silhouette to their collection. The Nike Air Force 1 Low Tassels will become a standout addition to any sneaker rotation.

Read More: Nike Book 1 “Haven” Receives Official Drop Details

"Light Bone" Nike Air Force 1 Low Tassels

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a gum rubber sole and a clean sail midsole. The uppers are constructed from a light bone base, with slightly darker overlays. Of course, the sneakers feature a tassel on the laces and Nike Air branding embedded on the tongue. The heels feature red stitching and Nike branding.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Air Force 1 Low Tassels “Light Bone” will be released later this summer. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $135 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Read More: Nike Zoom Freak 5 GS “Welcome to Camp” Release Details

[Via]