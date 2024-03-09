Jordan Zion 3 “Light Bone” Officially Revealed

The Jordan Zion 3, a signature sneaker for NBA star Zion Williamson, continues to garner attention with its upcoming "Light Bone" colorway. As Zion's third signature shoe with Jordan Brand, it reflects his explosive playing style and dynamic personality. The "Light Bone" iteration offers a fresh and versatile look, blending seamlessly with various outfits on and off the court. Featuring innovative technology and premium materials, the Zion 3 delivers optimal performance and comfort for athletes and enthusiasts alike. With its sleek design and attention to detail, the Jordan Zion 3 embodies Zion's commitment to excellence both on and off the court.

The "Light Bone" colorway adds a touch of sophistication to the silhouette, making it a standout choice for sneakerheads seeking style and performance. Anticipation is high for the release of this colorway, as fans eagerly await the chance to lace up in Zion's latest signature shoe. From its responsive cushioning to its supportive fit, the Jordan Zion 3 offers everything athletes need to dominate the game. Whether driving to the basket or making a statement on the streets, this sneaker is sure to make an impact.

"Light Bone" Jordan Zion 3

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a light bone rubber sole, with a matching midsole. A light bone base constructs the uppers, with more light bone overlays, creating a very cohesive sneaker. Also, light bone laces and Jumpman on the heel complete the design. The tongues feature a Jumpman, and light bone ZION is printed on both heels. Overall, this pair features an entirely light bone color scheme with intricate details that make the uppers visually interesting.

More Photos

Nice Kicks reports that the Jordan Zion 3 “Light Bone” will be released on March 22nd. Also, these sneakers will have a retail price of $150 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

